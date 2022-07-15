BISMARCK — Success is the standard for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football.
The Blue Devils have achieved 13 consecutive winning seasons — eight of them with nine or more wins — and have cemented their status among the small-school elite in east central Illinois. An undefeated regular season in the fall of 2021 only lends more credibility to that statement.
Optimism is high that the Blue Devils can do it again in 2022, but the makeup of the roster that opens the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 with a road Vermilion Valley crossover game against Clifton Central will have contrasting elements than it did a season ago.
“Every team is different, and we can’t rest on the successes of the teams in the past,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “We expect excellence all the time. But this group is a lot more inexperienced than the last few, so it’s really going to take some commitment on their part early if they really want to reach their goals.”
Nearly every statistical leader from last season’s 10-1 campaign graduated in May, including leading rusher Rhett Harper and versatile quarterback Dawson Dodd. Even so, the Blue Devils are The News-Gazette’s pick as the No. 7 team in its preseason rankings.
Running back and outside linebacker Michael Hackman was the leading tackler on last season’s team (8.4 per game) and returns to key a talented crop of seniors intent on continuing the success at BHRA.
“It’s going far in the playoffs and making it past the second round,” Hackman said of his expectations for the season. “The second round curse is always the hardest part and making it past that.”
For as much regular-season success as the Blue Devils have had, the playoffs have told a different story in recent years.
With the exception of the spring 2021 campaign, when no IHSA playoffs were held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has bowed out in the second weekend of the Class 2A playoffs each season since 2015. Only once has the program made it to the quarterfinals in Dodd’s 15 previous seasons, making it in 1A and sporting a 10-2 record in 2014.
History is no reason to write off this season’s Blue Devils, though. Confidence is high on a squad that is hungry to write a new chapter.
“Like Michael said, I would like to make it past the second round,” said Owen Miller, a senior tight end and defensive end. “I kind of want to continue the legacy we’ve had the past couple years.”
Hackman and Miller stand out on a roster that boasts versatility at multiple positions.
Karson Stevenson is expected to replace Dawson Dodd at quarterback, with Ayden Ingram a solid option at wide receiver. Seniors Jacob Hall and Hunter Wilson are expected to contribute on both sides of the ball along the offensive line and defensive line.
Beyond a capable core, there’s plenty of room for new faces to earn a big role. Many decisions will be made after the team emerges from its summer camp, which begins next week.
“The rest of spots, honestly, are really up for grabs,” Mark Dodd said. “We have a lot of kids competing. I like that, and we’ll just let the cream rise to the top.”
The roster is under construction much like some of the athletic facilities at BHRA, which will soon be among the best the Vermilion Valley Conference has to offer.
Included in the plans are updates to the weight room, but they aren’t quite ready yet. In the meantime, the Blue Devils have made do with a temporary setup in the lobby of the school’s gymnasium.
It isn’t all that surprising that they’ve made the setup work.
“Our kids are hard workers,” Mark Dodd said. “They really work hard. They try to please their coaches and their teachers and we love that about them. The more we challenge them, the more they want to rise up. And that’s why we’re successful here.”
New coaches have also made an impact, from second-year assistant coach Nathan West to the incoming Murad Abbed, who will transition from Bismarck Elementary School to the high school as a P.E. teacher this fall.
West handles the team’s speed training while Abbed handles the team’s strength and conditioning program.
“It’s just a great setup for our athletes right now because we have two of the best guys training them every single day,” Mark Dodd said. “I’m just super excited about where we’re headed.”
One week at a time may as well be the slogan for the Blue Devils, who don’t have much circled on the calendar. Whispers of a chance at a deep playoff run are audible, and excitement is already building for homecoming.
A tough stretch toward the end of the season is worth keeping an eye on as the Blue Devils play at Salt Fork on Sept. 30 and host Westville on Oct. 14, two games that could have significant implications on the VVC South race.
Mark Dodd isn’t thinking about those two matchups yet.
The focus for now is on the team’s opener against Clifton Central, who BHRA beat 35-0 last season.
“That was outstanding for us,” the veteran BHRA coach said. “But they’re all back (at Clifton Central). And they remember that. So I’m sure we’re going to have our hands full.”