ATLANTA — Dylan Dodd's first stint in Major League Baseball concluded on Monday evening.
That's when the Atlanta Braves optioned the 2016 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate to Class AAA Gwinnett, following that night's 5-4 win over Cincinnati.
The roster move was announced Tuesday morning, in conjunction with pitcher Kyle Wright being reinstated from the injured list.
The left-hander Dodd made two starts for the Braves, including his MLB debut one week ago against the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri. Dodd picked up the win after throwing five innings, with the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
Dodd's second MLB appearance didn't go quite as smoothly, as the 24-year-old permitted seven earned runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings last Sunday versus San Diego.
Dodd joins 2015 Centennial alumnus Jeff Lindgren in returning to Class AAA ball from MLB within the last 10 days.
Lindgren made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins on April 3, with the right-handed pitcher given his inaugural MLB call-up the day prior. The 6-1, 200-pound right-hander threw five innings in relief of an injured Johnny Cueto, surrendering four earned runs and four hits against Minnesota.
Lindgren was designated for assignment the following day and eventually returned to Class AAA Jacksonville. He made his first start of the 2023 minor-league season last Sunday, picking up a win over Durham after allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.