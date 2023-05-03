MIAMI, Fla. — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker indicated Wednesday night that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Dylan Dodd is returning to Major League Baseball.
Grant McAuley, a reporter with 92.9 The Game, shared the news via Twitter after Snitker's postgame press conference in Miami.
Following a 14-6 win over the Marlins that improved Atlanta to 21-10 on the season, Snitker said Dodd is receiving his second MLB call-up for Thursday's series-concluding game against Miami, and that Dodd will serve as the Braves' starting pitcher for that contest.
Dodd, 24, made two starts for Atlanta last month: his MLB debut at St. Louis, and his Braves home debut versus San Diego. Dodd earned the pitching win against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, allowing one run in five innings of work.
He was optioned back to Class AAA Gwinnett after the San Diego start, on April 11. The 24-year-old left-hander has made three starts with the Stripers since then, going 1-1 with a 4.91 earned-run average.
Thursday's game between Atlanta and Miami is scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. start (Central time) in south Florida.