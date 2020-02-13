Both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Prairie Central boys' basketball will have the biggest postseason targets painted on their backs among local programs, with each learning Thursday it will carry a No. 1 seed into the Class 2A playoffs.
Seeds for small-school teams across the state precede by a day the release of postseason brackets, which will inform squads against whom they'll start regional play and where the action will occur.
Below are seeds for all sub-sectionals containing at least one area team.
(*indicates regional host; italicized team indicates local)
Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Marshall
(2) Teutopolis
(3) Pana
(4) Salem
(5) Newton
(6) Lawrenceville
(7) Vandalia
(8) Robinson
*(9) Paris
*(10) Flora
(11) Shelbyville
(12) Sullivan
___________________________________________________
Class 2A Beardstown Sectional
Sub-Sectional B
(1) Normal U-High
(2) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
*(3) Riverton
(4) Bloomington Central Catholic
(5) Tremont
*(6) Deer Creek-Mackinaw
(7) Tri-Valley
(8) Monticello
(9) Williamsville
(10) Olympia
(11) Maroa-Forsyth
(12) Clinton
___________________________________________________
Class 2A Pontiac Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
*(2) Paxton-Buckley-Loda
(3) Tuscola
*(4) St. Joseph-Ogden
(5) Clifton Central
(6) Villa Grove/Heritage
(7) Watseka
(8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm
(9) Hoopeston Area
(10) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
(11) Oakwood
(12) Unity
(13) Westville
Sub-Sectional B
(1) Prairie Central
*(2) Coal City
(3) Pontiac
*(4) Manteno
(5) Seneca
(6) Herscher
(7) Joliet Catholic
(8) Reed-Custer
(9) Beecher
(10) Wilmington
(11) Bishop McNamara
(12) Momence
(13) Peotone
___________________________________________________
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Central A&M
(2) Casey-Westfield
*(3) Okaw Valley
(4) Nokomis
*(5) Meridian
(6) Neoga
(7) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
(8) Cumberland
(9) Arcola
(10) Tri-County
(11) Stewardson-Strasburg
(12) Ramsey
(13) Chrisman
(14) Martinsville
(15) Beecher City
___________________________________________________
Class 1A Schlarman Sectional
Sub-Sectional A
(1) Roanoke-Benson
(2) Ridgeview
(3) Cissna Park
(4) St. Anne
(5) LeRoy
(6) Milford
(7) Flanagan-Cornell
(8) Tri-Point
(9) Heyworth
(10) Cornerstone
*(11) Iroquois West
(12) Normal Calvary
*(13) Lexington
(14) Fisher
(15) Donovan
(16) Armstrong-Potomac
Sub-Sectional B
(1) St. Teresa
(2) Judah Christian
(3) St. Thomas More
*(4) Salt Fork
*(5) Mt. Pulaski
(6) Warrensburg-Latham
(7) Cerro Gordo/Bement
(8) Decatur Lutheran
(9) Schlarman
(10) Blue Ridge
(11) Sangamon Valley
(12) Argenta-Oreana
(13) Hartsburg-Emden
(14) Uni High
(15) Decatur Christian
(16) DeLand-Weldon