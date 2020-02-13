Listen to this article

Both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Prairie Central boys' basketball will have the biggest postseason targets painted on their backs among local programs, with each learning Thursday it will carry a No. 1 seed into the Class 2A playoffs.

Seeds for small-school teams across the state precede by a day the release of postseason brackets, which will inform squads against whom they'll start regional play and where the action will occur.

Below are seeds for all sub-sectionals containing at least one area team.

(*indicates regional host; italicized team indicates local)

Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Marshall

(2) Teutopolis

(3) Pana

(4) Salem

(5) Newton

(6) Lawrenceville

(7) Vandalia

(8) Robinson

*(9) Paris

*(10) Flora

(11) Shelbyville

(12) Sullivan

___________________________________________________

Class 2A Beardstown Sectional

Sub-Sectional B

(1) Normal U-High

(2) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

*(3) Riverton

(4) Bloomington Central Catholic

(5) Tremont

*(6) Deer Creek-Mackinaw

(7) Tri-Valley

(8) Monticello

(9) Williamsville

(10) Olympia

(11) Maroa-Forsyth

(12) Clinton

___________________________________________________

Class 2A Pontiac Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

*(2) Paxton-Buckley-Loda

(3) Tuscola

*(4) St. Joseph-Ogden

(5) Clifton Central

(6) Villa Grove/Heritage

(7) Watseka

(8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm

(9) Hoopeston Area

(10) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

(11) Oakwood

(12) Unity

(13) Westville

Sub-Sectional B

(1) Prairie Central

*(2) Coal City

(3) Pontiac

*(4) Manteno

(5) Seneca

(6) Herscher

(7) Joliet Catholic

(8) Reed-Custer

(9) Beecher

(10) Wilmington

(11) Bishop McNamara

(12) Momence

(13) Peotone

___________________________________________________

Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Central A&M

(2) Casey-Westfield

*(3) Okaw Valley

(4) Nokomis

*(5) Meridian

(6) Neoga

(7) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

(8) Cumberland

(9) Arcola

(10) Tri-County

(11) Stewardson-Strasburg

(12) Ramsey

(13) Chrisman

(14) Martinsville

(15) Beecher City

___________________________________________________

Class 1A Schlarman Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

(1) Roanoke-Benson

(2) Ridgeview

(3) Cissna Park

(4) St. Anne

(5) LeRoy

(6) Milford

(7) Flanagan-Cornell

(8) Tri-Point

(9) Heyworth

(10) Cornerstone

*(11) Iroquois West

(12) Normal Calvary

*(13) Lexington

(14) Fisher

(15) Donovan

(16) Armstrong-Potomac

Sub-Sectional B

(1) St. Teresa

(2) Judah Christian

(3) St. Thomas More

*(4) Salt Fork

*(5) Mt. Pulaski

(6) Warrensburg-Latham

(7) Cerro Gordo/Bement

(8) Decatur Lutheran

(9) Schlarman

(10) Blue Ridge

(11) Sangamon Valley

(12) Argenta-Oreana

(13) Hartsburg-Emden

(14) Uni High

(15) Decatur Christian

(16) DeLand-Weldon

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).