BISMARCK — Losing wasn’t a familiar concept to members of the 2019 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ soccer team.
Following a 2-1 victory over Judah Christian in their Aug. 31 season opener, the Blue Devils, coached by Ryan Reifsteck, rarely were challenged in their first 20 matches.
Just two of them between Sept. 4 and Oct. 19 were decided by one goal, and BHRA captured its first Class 1A regional championship since 2016 with an unblemished 20-0 record.
“That drew a lot of interest, seeing the success that we created,” Reifsteck said. “The notoriety from being undefeated in the regular season, winning conference, winning regionals, builds that confidence even more.”
What the 2020 season holds for BHRA is uncertain, at the very least because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes it unclear if matches will occur as scheduled.
For the Blue Devils, there’s also the matter of losing a small but talented senior class. Reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection Drew Reifsteck, Cameron Douglass and Evan Walworth amassed 68 goals and 40 assists last year in a run that ended via a 5-3 sectional semifinal loss to eventual super-sectional qualifier Normal U-High.
“I would definitely say it was the most interesting (soccer season I’ve been part of),” senior-to-be Keanu King said. “I’ve never had a record like that. With a good coach and a good team, anything is possible, really.”
King is BHRA’s top returning offensive presence, the 5-foot-10 athlete potting 23 goals last season to rank second on the Blue Devils.
“He’s just got that physical, raw ability with his speed and just strength,” Ryan Reifsteck said of King. “He’s definitely going to help us out — be a leader in scoring goals, taking on a lot of that left behind with Drew and Cameron graduating.”
King feels he’s got “a decent amount of speed” and “decent ball control,” but he especially prides himself on reading where the ball should and will go during any given moment.
Fellow senior-to-be Elijah Tidwell was a late addition to the 2019 roster. According to Reifsteck, Tidwell brings valuable leadership experience to the soccer team, something that also was evident for BHRA boys’ basketball as Tidwell helped that team to a Class 2A super-sectional appearance this past March.
Ethan Hickman and Andrew Tingley round out Reifsteck’s expected senior representation this fall. And while Reifsteck won’t overlook the contributions of those athletes, he’s especially excited about a group of sophomores-to-be that numbered 12 when they were freshmen in 2019.
“I was really thankful the incoming class last year got to play with (the then-seniors) and kind of get the way the program is set up,” Reifsteck said. “Having that guidance or leadership shown to them was hopefully going to be very impactful as far as the work ethic and the commitment to be successful.”
King credited his three outgoing teammates for putting him in good positions to succeed offensively last season. King now hopes for similar results working with the big crop of younger Blue Devils.
Hayden Rice, Liam Oxendine, Brett Meidel and Leighton Meeker were four breakout players from the then-freshman unit, with Oxendine’s eight goals rating fourth among all of BHRA’s producers.
“They probably played out of position a little bit,” Reifsteck said, “but they just had that knowledge and ability of the game to step in and play. So hopefully I’ll be able to get them back in their right spots where they’ll be able to flourish a little bit better.”
Reifsteck also doesn’t have to look for a new netminder in the way he seeks to replace all those lost goals.
Junior-to-be Garrett Huls assumed the role from Tingley in the middle of last season and turned in an .850 save percentage while making 34 saves.
“Garrett will come back as the guy to beat out,” Reifsteck said. “He’s our man right now.”
Some of the flash associated with last year’s BHRA outfit may be gone, but King points out trying to find more shouldn’t be difficult.
“We’ll have numbers,” he said with a chuckle. “We have a lot of learning to do, but we’ll get there.”
The example set by the generators of that past flash — Drew Reifsteck, Douglass and Walworth — is something Ryan Reifsteck feels can keep the Blue Devils trending in the correct direction.
“It’s huge,” Reifsteck said. “Drew was a four-year starter and Cameron and Evan started three years. So to get that initial year with them ... hopefully they’ll just pick up where (the outgoing seniors) left off.”