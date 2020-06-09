What does it mean to you to take over this volleyball program?
Obviously big shoes to fill being the replacement for Susan Kentner, but just being back in my hometown — I started teaching at Danville and knew that if there was an opening at Bismarck that’s where I really wanted to be. It’s just home. It’s a very small, tight-knit community where we all support each other. So just being back there is being home. And wanting to get back to that community as well is something that’s really close to my heart.
What’s your outlook for the 2020 BHRA volleyball team?
This year is definitely going to be a rebuilding year. We lost a ton of our seniors. Last year, most of, if not all of, the starting lineup was seniors. We have a few underclassmen — Ravyn Davis started last year as a freshman, Sophia Rome as a sophomore last year. So we have a couple coming back who have a taste of varsity but aren’t necessarily that all-around player yet. (It’s going to be important) just to bring those girls up from the junior high, the JV, to get that varsity experience.
Do you have any worries trying to prepare for your first season during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Absolutely. Looking forward to when I was hired, I couldn’t wait to get started and I was looking at all this stuff, tournaments and everything like that. But as soon as COVID-19 hit, everything just shut down. Going into it as a first-year coach, you’re kind of nervous as is. But this just threw a whole new curveball into everything. But we just got cleared. There’s a board meeting (Monday night) for Phase 1 where we can do conditioning with IHSA rules. Just getting together and being able to know the girls better and them being able to get to know me is what I’m really looking forward to.
How do you assess your coaching style?
I look at my coaching style as very, very similar to my teaching style. When I work with my kids (in special education), it’s very individualized. The kids in my classroom obviously have different needs than just a gen-ed student. We want to focus on what each kid needs and bring that together to work as a team.
How have you seen Blue Devils volleyball change between the time you were a player and now?
It’s different just because the kids are different these days. The way you approach them is much different. As far as the program overall, I don’t see much change in the entire program. We have a lot of support from our student body with the Blue Crew being there at all the games, which we did at our games too when I was in high school. We have huge support from all the other sports and coaches and things like that. Blue Devil volleyball has a reputation, and I look forward to upholding that reputation.