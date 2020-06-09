Eric Watson
Class of 2021, football
He is most looking forward to ... keeping a winning tradition going. Although we lost 12 seniors, our JV team went undefeated. We aren’t rebuilding — we are reloading.
Thinking about his time so far at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ... historically we have always had a good athletic program. I’m proud to be a part of it.
The ongoing pandemic ... has not changed my view on competing in sports. It has made it more difficult to prepare for the upcoming season as a team.
Sophia Rome
Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... being back on the court to lead this team and help us all grow together.
Thinking about her time with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin athletics ... I have been very proud to play for BHRA and all that we have accomplished. As a freshman, I came in from playing at Rossville. I have met some amazing players and coaches. I couldn’t ask for a better school to represent.
The ongoing pandemic ... has been difficult for me. Not being able to finish my sophomore year with all of my friends or experience my second track season has been difficult. I was looking forward to what track season would have brought. I am anxiously awaiting the day when I can finally be back on the court.
Eli Mojonnier
Class of 2022, boys’ cross-country
Considering preparation for this fall ... going into my last two seasons I’ve never properly trained for cross-country, but now I have a new training plan and I’m ready to see what I can really do.
Thinking about his time with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin athletics ... BHRA has always done a great job of supporting and boosting all of its athletes, which is also the reason why we always have great athletes in every sport. I am just glad I have a great community supporting myself, as well as all the other athletes in other sports.
The ongoing pandemic ... has taught me to be grateful for being able to do what I love. At first, when track got canceled, I thought, “Oh, I’m only a sophomore. It could be worse.” But now that the season would have been over anyway, I realized I’m never going to get that back.