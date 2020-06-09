How do you assess the football team’s 2019 season?
We exceeded our expectations. Obviously we didn’t make it as far as we wanted (in the Class 2A postseason, losing in the second round), but altogether I thought we had a good season.
For you guys returning, what does five consecutive second-round playoff losses do for your preparation?
It’s very motivating. It’s probably our biggest motivator because we just want to make school history and get past the second round for the first time in a while. So that’s our main goal for this year.
What is your outlook for the 2020 team?
We lost some key players, but I think we’re all ready to go. Our young guys have been doing their home workouts, preparing for the season. And all of us have been conditioning, preparing for the season. So I think we stand pretty well in the conference, and I think we should have a great season again this year.
What will be the strong points of this 2020 team?
Our passing game and our defense will be our strong points this year. We have receivers and fast guys all over the field, and we’ve got playmakers on the defensive side.
What have you taken away from your time with coach Mark Dodd’s staff?
They’ve been a huge factor in where I am today. Without them, I don’t think I’d be anywhere near where I am right now. They’ve taught me so many life skills and just a knowledge of football and how to get better, and just that hard work in every sport.
What has it meant to you to represent Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football?
It’s a huge honor to play in front of all of the fans and supporters. It’s a great feeling to represent my school and where I live and just make them proud.
Do you have a favorite moment from your time with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football so far?
Our sophomore year against Salt Fork, when we had a close game and we won it on a last-second field goal to win the conference championship. Just the excitement and how many fans were there supporting each side, and so much stress and excitement going on. The nerves were through the roof, and it was just an exciting win for everybody.