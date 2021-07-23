INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bielema got a bit reflective at the podium Thursday during Big Ten Media Days.
The event’s location played a part in that.
It was Bielema’s first time back at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis since he coached Wisconsin to a Big Ten championship victory — Bielema and the Badgers’ third in three years — against Nebraska in 2012. The Cornhuskers had no answer for Wisconsin’s three-headed rushing monster of Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball and James White during a 70-31 win by the Badgers.
So did some of the people in attendance. The first person Bielema ran into in Indianapolis was Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who made the trip years ago to Madison, Wis., when Bielema was with the Badgers to pick his brain. Bielema also got to catch up with Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and Penn State coach James Franklin, whom he battled when they were both in the Southeastern Conference at Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
“Just to reconnect with guys that have been a part of my past, and now I’m competing against them, I get it, but we’re in this profession for a reason, to change young men’s lives,” Bielema said, “and that’s the part that’s cool.”
And then there was one question for Bielema at the podium that created a bit of reflection and humor. In short, how could the Illinois football coach have the Iowa logo tattooed on his leg?
“I got that tattoo at 19,” Bielema quipped about his Tigerhawk. “It was a great idea then, not so much now. But I think it’s important to realize that that is a big part of where I am today.”
Bielema obviously has Big Ten roots. He played at Iowa for Hayden Fry and coached for both Fry and Kirk Ferentz.
Then there were two seasons at Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez before taking the reins of the program himself.
The roots the 51-year-old Bielema wants to plant now are in Champaign. It’s not just on the football side either, where sustaining a program is the goal simply beyond rebuilding a program currently at the bottom of the Big Ten. Bielema is also a husband and father of two young daughters looking to make a home.
“To grow my family, to have our children be raised in Champaign, is something I’m very, very excited about and looking forward to building something there that lasts forever,” Bielema said. “When I first had a conversation with (athletic director Josh Whitman) about coming to the University of Illinois, the thing he kept harping and remaining and staying on to this day we’re at right now is just the overall commitment to not only get Illinois where we want to be, but to get Illinois to stay where we want to be. And in 2021 to have a program sitting in a position to be discovered for the long-term is a very exciting time.”
The groundwork for trying to build a sustainable football program at Illinois, which has had just seven winning seasons in the past three decades, was laid in the last seven months. That effort hits another gear with the first training camp practice on Aug. 2. The Illini get a head start on most of the rest of the college football world given their Week 0 game against Nebraska on Aug. 28 at Memorial Stadium.
New NCAA rules have limited some of what college football programs can do in training camp and practices, but Bielema is ready based on spending the past three years in the NFL with its growing focus on player safety. Illinois won’t have its first full padded practice until Aug. 7, and its first scrimmage until Aug. 9.
Illinois will have nine total padded practices the way Bielema has structured his training camp and practice schedule ahead of the season opener against Nebraska. He said getting that ninth padded practice included was difficult the way he wanted to approach the season, but was “more than enough if you’re doing things the correct way.”
Bielema considers his recent NFL background a “unique advantage” for the Illini when it comes to the necessary adjustments needed in a program’s preseason preparation approach.
“It really enlightened my eyes about the way to practice efficiently from things like tackling, pass rush, one-on-ones,” Bielema said. “Different things that maybe were higher risk to player safety. And then also the ability to practice efficiently without full pads, right? To not actually have to go out there and take people to the ground. To learn how to play on your feet.”