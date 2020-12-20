CHAMPAIGN — The arrival stories of Josh Whitman's two Illinois football coaching hires couldn't be any more different.
When the Illini athletic director tabbed Lovie Smith in March 2016, Illinois students and fans flocked all over Champaign-Urbana to catch a glimpse of the former Chicago Bears coach. Maybe even get a photo with him.
Sunday morning marked Bret Bielema's first appearance on the Illini campus as the school's football coach, after Whitman hired him Saturday to replace Smith.
Just feet from Dick Butkus' statue beyond the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center doors, Bielema hopped out of an SUV with his wife and two young daughters. They were greeted by a smattering of media and Illinois staffers, with Whitman also in tow.
Bielema answered four media questions, then followed his family into Smith Center with Whitman in preparation for a 1 p.m. meeting with the Illini roster.
"Couldn't be more excited to get here today and get started," Bielema said.
The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and Illinois' season ending less than 24 hours prior, via a 56-21 loss to Penn State in Big Ten Champions Week play, led to a severely muted starting point for Bielema's Illinois tenure.
But it didn't dampen the 50-year-old Prophetstown native's enthusiasm for his first college gig since a 2013-17 stint at Arkansas. Also Wisconsin's leader between 2006 and 2012, Bielema boasts a 97-58 college coaching record.
"People ... always think success defines you, but I think you're more defined by adversity," said Bielema, who was the New York Giants' outside linebackers coach prior to Whitman bringing him to C-U. "Had a lot of success here in (the Big Ten). Had some good success at Arkansas as well, but obviously transition happened there, and now I know I'm a prepared coach that's seen a few good things, seen some bad things and learned from life's experiences."
Bielema recognized he is walking into a delicate situation, with Smith's firing just one week ago and both players and coaches trying to understand if there's still a place for them at Illinois in the Bielema era.
"It's not just transition. You affect people's lives, and I'm never going to take that lightly," Bielema said. "So to walk into today to meet the team ... I want to give these people their respect and meet with the team and talk about where we want to go."
Bielema said his first order of business beyond the Sunday meeting is getting to know team members a bit better. While COVID-19 has made some first interactions more difficult this year, Bielema actually relishes the opportunity to work with a new group amid the pandemic.
"It's a really unique period of time," Bielema said. "I don't know if there's ever been a time in college football history where you could transition a roster probably as effectively as you can right now."
