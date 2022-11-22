CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema was back on the football field with his Illinois team Tuesday afternoon.
It’s a different schedule this week — no classes and the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday — but Tuesday’s practice was at least a bit of a return to normalcy for the Illini coach.
Bielema spent Sunday and Monday away from his team. He was back home in Prophetstown for his mother’s visitation and funeral. Marilyn Bielema died unexpectedly early last Thursday.
“It was hard,” Bielema said Tuesday. “Last Thursday and Friday, really early Saturday morning, was really emotional. Sunday was a really tough day. I got home in the afternoon. First time I had been around my family, so that was really, really, really tough. The visitation Sunday night had hundreds of people come through our little community.
“That gave me reprieve just to see a lot of old faces and people that meant the world to me. I heard stories about my mother that I’d never heard from people that I’d never met but I’d heard about them. (Monday) the service was just a great day of celebration. I actually spoke, which did my recovery process a lot of good. I was able to share some stories about our family to the people there.”
Bielema returned to Champaign on Monday afternoon and got back into the somewhat atypical game week schedule. Illinois will practice Wednesday and then Thursday morning before having Thanksgiving dinner as a team. After that, the players not on the travel roster for the 2:30 p.m. Saturday game at Northwestern will be able to get home to their families.
The 74-man travel roster, coaches and staff will leave Friday for Evanston with the Land of Lincoln Trophy on the line against the Wildcats.
“When I got here, there were some things that were said from our end, the Illinois end, that were a little out of balance for someone that had lost six in a row,” Bielema said of the rivalry game. “The game itself (last year) we played very well. At the end of the year, we were playing good. That’s my challenge to them this week. Northwestern, obviously, is a 1-10 football team that has played really good. I think if you asked Ohio State and Purdue — two of their last three opponents — how good they are, I think they’d have an answer for you. They come to play every day, they’re extremely tough, they’re physical and they’re well-coached.”