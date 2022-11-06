CHAMPAIGN — Illinois looked like the last consistent, competent football team left standing in the Big Ten West.
A six-game win streak during the last two months will give folks that impression. A win streak that helped vault the Illini to the top of the division standings, into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in more than a decade and into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time ever.
Michigan State leaving Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 23-15 victory in front of an announced crowd of 56,092 doesn’t erase all that No. 14 Illinois built since its last loss the first Friday in September. The Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) still have control of their own destiny.
But Saturday’s loss to the Spartans (4-5, 2-4) did serve as a reminder just how narrow the margins still are for Illinois just 21 games into the Bret Bielema era. Bielema’s rebuild might have taken several leaps forward this fall, but only because of the steady play that became the Illini’s trademark. Nothing too flashy, but good enough to get the job done.
Saturday, though, was not flashy.
Or good enough.
“It seemed like every time we tried to get ahead, something pulled us back,” Bielema said. “A lot of these were self-inflicted. I told the guys in the locker room this was the definition of how to lose a game.”
Bielema didn’t have to search far for the reason behind the drop in play in all three phases Saturday against Michigan State. It’s a core tenet of his approach to program building. At least in what to avoid.
“Penalties, mental errors and turnovers,” Bielema said. “When those things happen, it’s hard to win. I told these guys after the game, at this point, we’re not a good enough football team to have those things happen and be able to overcome it. A lot of teams aren’t.
“I do think our guys will be aware of it. I do think they’ll be very coachable just like they were coachable after the wins. It will be a quick turnaround to get on to Purdue, and sometimes that’s exactly what you need to do.”
The turnovers were actually even. An interception thrown by Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne right to Illinois safety Sydney Brown on the first play of the game and a fumble by Chase Brown. While the Spartans were penalized more, the timing of the Illini’s were worse.
Namely a block below the waist by Chase Brown late in the second quarter that pushed Illinois out of the red zone. And mental errors basically defined the Illini’s special teams play, from kickoffs to punts to returns.
“We just didn’t set ourselves up for success,” said Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, one of four team captains that were the only players made available to reporters after the game. “We’ve got to learn from our mistakes and watch the film. All of our goals are still ahead of us. Indy is still there.”
Yes, Illinois can still clinch its Big Ten West title and secure its first trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3. Avoiding a repeat performance of Saturday’s struggles is a necessity, though, when Purdue comes to town next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
“I think we did everything to lose the game, and they did everything to win the game,” Sydney Brown said. “We’re a better team than that. I know we can play better than that. It was on us. We kind of gave the game away.”
Saturday was Illinois failing to live up to its own expectations. Expectations that have risen steadily during the last month once the team stacked wins. A short memory, linebacker Tarique Barnes said, will be beneficial.
“You use the feeling as a way to know you don’t want to go back to a certain place,” Barnes said. “You also flush it and say we’re still a lot better than what we showed. That’s definitely the most frustrating part. You have an expectation to win and play your best football.”
Reinforcing that all is not lost because of Saturday’s defeat will become a major talking point in the week ahead. It’s what wide receiver Isaiah Williams said the team leaders did after the early-season 23-20 loss at Indiana.
“We’ve got to understand everything we talked about earlier in the season is still up in the air,” Williams said. “The season is not over.”