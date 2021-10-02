CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema spent some of the time after he was hired at Illinois last December studying his team.
The new Illinois coach wanted to get a feel for the makeup of the roster and what it had experienced leading into his first winter in charge of the program.
So Bielema dove in deep on the last three Illini seasons in January.
A few sixth-year players had been around longer, but the bulk of the 2021 team was present for that time period.
“If you look at those three years, like I did in January, then you realize the games went one of two ways — they were either won or lost real tight or there were pretty extreme losses,” Bielema said, while noting there were occasional big wins. “I just thought, what we need to do is teach football, learn football — learn situational football. We did that from January to where we are today.”
This Illinois team has experienced more of the same from a results standpoint through the first five weeks leading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Charlotte (3-1) to cap nonconference play at Memorial Stadium.
Four games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. Illinois (1-4) won the first — an eight-point Week 0 victory against Nebraska — and then lost by seven to Texas San Antonio, three to Maryland and four to Purdue. The only outlier was the one semi-extreme loss of the year — a four-touchdown victory for Virginia on Sept. 11 in Charlottesville, Va.
The 13-9 loss at Purdue last Saturday injected another bout of disappointment into the program. Bielema saw it immediately after the game and again the next day during film sessions.
The Illini coach isn’t looking for moral victories, but how personal his team took another loss in an imminently winnable game was notable.
“They are so close,” Bielema said. “Everyone wants to concentrate on why we lost — and believe me, I’m diving into that knee deep and going through it — but I want you to understand that it’s actually a step in the right direction to be disappointed that we finished close. I can’t accept that. I don’t want to finish close. But we’re in the battle. We’re in the competition. We’re right there knocking on the door. That is why it hurts so much.”
Dealing with adversity isn’t exactly new to this Illinois team loaded with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year players. None of them have experienced a winning season in their time in Champaign. The closest was the 2019 campaign that featured one of the best four-week stretches for the program in some time, but ended in three straight losses once bowl eligibility was secured.
The epic comeback win at Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019, that locked in the program’s first bowl game since 2014 has been followed by a 3-13 record in the 16 subsequent games.
Not allowing this season’s string of losses to grow — to weigh down the team — is Bielema’s challenge.
“Fully aware of how many super seniors are out there,” Bielema said. He’s got 22 of them. “They’ve had some good times, but unfortunately, I’m here because the bad times outweighed the good. I didn’t want to take them down the rabbit hole of what they’ve already lived through. I want to take them through the rabbit hole of what it could be.”
Bielema has remained positive about his team’s potential this season and the improvement he’s seen — especially on defense — the last couple weeks. He’s also been encouraged by young players stepping into bigger roles on a team that is loaded with upperclassmen.
The Illinois coach is also frank. Bielema said he doesn’t know if that improvement by the team and growth by young players will pay off Saturday against Charlotte. Or later in the season. Or when the players’ careers are finished in Champaign and they move on to the next level or the next stage of their lives.
“You’ve got to honor the moment,” Bielema said. “If you turn a blind eye to it and act like it never happened, one of the things that is my daily challenge is to try to keep these guys moving forward without being negative. … I don’t know what it’s going to be, but these moments of adversity are teaching them much more than what’s in front of them. I’m confident of that just because I can see their reactions and the way they carry themselves.”