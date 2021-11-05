CHAMPAIGN — While Bret Bielema and his Illini football team prepare to leave Friday afternoon for Saturday’s game at Minnesota, another bye week looms just beyond.
Barring an unlikely winning streak, the Illini (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are mostly playing for pride at this point against the Gophers (6-2, 4-1).
In his first season in Champaign, Bielema is balancing the development of his current, senior-laden roster with a dire need to land new talent on the recruiting trail. All of this comes on the heels of former four-star recruit Marquez Beason no longer on the Illini roster and after 247Sports reported the former cornerback and wide receiver with the Illini will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Bielema plans to maximize the time that a second bye week provides. Meaning more flights to see prospects and carefully dedicating time to persuasion and evaluation.
On Thursday, Bielema opened up a bit more about his roster-building priorities. He also shared his preference to once again play a Week 0 game in 2022 to open up a second bye week in the season. Illinois is slated to kick off next season on Aug. 27 against Wyoming in Champaign, with bye weeks locked in on Sept. 17 and Oct. 22.
“I think bye weeks are beautiful,” Bielema said. “It allows you to take a moment to gather yourself, (and) really develop your players. For us as coaches, bye weeks are completely different than game weeks.
“In the bye week, you get to take a breath, and really concentrate deep on what your roster is, what your roster needs to be, what you can attack in the recruiting world and still get good at X’s and O’s.”
Competitively, it gives athletes needed recovery time. The upcoming bye allows for more recruiting privileges less than two months away from the early signing day period starting on Dec. 15.
Expect Bielema to continue exploring the transfer portal, with an emphasis on players from Illinois who could be immediately eligible next season.
“I’m telling you, if you’re from Illinois and you want to play somewhere else and you want to play here, door is open,” Bielema said. “If you can help us win, that’s an easy one.”
In fact, Bielema said it’s become a ritual to note the players from the state when scouting Big Ten opponents each week. He said he circles the Illinois recruits from each roster, and has found several teams rely on Illinois high school football players in some of their most essential roles.
Take a look at Minnesota, currently leading the Big Ten West.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has made a model out of raiding Illinois for the state’s talent.
Minnesota has more than dozen players from Illinois on its current roster, including star receiver Chris Autman-Bell out of Kankakee, fifth-year center John Michael Schmitz from Flossmoor and four-star Class of 2021 running back Mar’Keise Irving from Chicago.
Other divisional opponents, including Iowa and Wisconsin, have successfully recruited in Illinois, building pipelines to their campuses. Often it siphons desperately needed talent away from Champaign.
“It’s just been amazing to me the amount of players that I’ve seen at other programs we’ve competed against, where they’re the leading rusher or the leading tackler, or a three-year starter or a prominent player at this position,” Bielema said. “Those players jump out to me because it makes me know what we can gravitate to if we can own our state. That’s one of the driving forces since I’ve been here, to own Illinois. And from what I’ve witnessed and what we’re doing, I think we’re trending in a very positive direction.”
In the years to come, Bielema’s strategy centers on reversing the tide and keeping those recruits home.
The push resumes in full after Saturday, as Bielema tries to build on the Class of 2022.
Currently, the Illini’s 15-man Class of 2022 ranks No. 48 in the country and No. 11 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
Bielema added Illinois is looking to add a mix of five or six high school recruits and transfers on the defensive side, specifically. He doesn’t expect to have to look too far.
“The proof is in the pudding by all these players we’re playing against who are doing great things at their respective schools,” Bielema said. “I give all the credit to the schools for recruiting them, but that’s the reason I get excited about Illinois (talent) more than ever.”