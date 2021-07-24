INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 was a steady talking point for everyone associated with 2021 Big Ten football media days this week.
Specifically, vaccination against the deadly virus and how the league and/or individual teams would handle the potential loss of games if players are sidelined for COVID-related reasons.
The latter point was directed more at Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who confirmed that the league still is working on an associated plan of action.
“Our schools are finalizing their proposed policies and procedures for the fall,” Warren said Thursday morning inside Lucas Oil Stadium. “It will be a decentralized decision-making process. As soon as we gather all the information from our schools in early August, we’ll finalize our policies to make sure that we pressure test it as much as we possibly can.”
So, nothing concrete on that front.
Bret Bielema and members of his first Illinois team are taking a much more firm approach to vaccination.
“I believe ... every person eligible to practice, (who) will be ready for practice number one, will be vaccinated,” Bielema told a local media scrum, revealing this news a short walk away from the main stage on which he addressed conference media at-large minutes prior.
“We’ll be one of the few teams in college football that can say that, players and coaches,” Bielema continued. “So we’re excited about that.”
The Illini will report for preseason camp Aug. 1 and begin workouts the next day with a roster size around 120. Bielema said that “despite some guys that have limitations” — such as offensive lineman Alec Palczewski, who is recovering from ACL surgery — he anticipates “everybody should be at full capacity.”
As far as how Illinois football got to a point where Bielema can claim complete team vaccination is on the horizon, the first-year coach said he and his staff took a hands-off approach.
“We didn’t mandate. We didn’t require. That’ll be their decision,” Bielema said. “Independent of what your thoughts or philosophy are, if you’re involved with contact tracing that just takes you out of the building for an extended period of time. I think that was the driving force for a lot of our coaches and players.”
University of Illinois officials in June did announce a vaccination requirement for all students in order to participate in on-campus activities. That requirement since has been extended to faculty and staff.
Sixth-year center Doug Kramer missed two games last season because of contact tracing protocols. He said Thursday that’s exactly why he chose to be vaccinated.
“(Missing those games) was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through. I sat in a hotel and watched some of my best friends ... go out there and battle on the field, and I couldn’t do anything about it,” Kramer said. “Even though I wasn’t sick, I just had to sit in a hotel room because that’s how it was at the time.”
Fifth-year seniors Owen Carney Jr. and Vederian Lowe both used the descriptor “100 percent” when talking about the Illini’s team-wide vaccination rate. Though Lowe did add a “likely” qualifier to his use of that phrase, Carney was unsurprisingly more blunt.
“Heading into camp, Aug. 1, we’ll be 100 percent fully vaccinated,” the outside linebacker said. “So that’s good to know that nobody will be missing games, because last year I think we had a couple guys miss about two games.
“But that won’t be happening this year, because we decided we all wanted to not be away from each other. We didn’t want to miss any reps, any practices, any games ultimately because of COVID.”
Carney also went into more detail about how the players started to seek out vaccination without pressure from Bielema and his assistants.
“Guys just started certain conversations,” Carney said. “It was a lot of encouraging among the players. It wasn’t a lot of coaches patrolling and saying, ‘You have to do this,’ or the training staff saying, ‘You have to do that.’ It’s been a lot of, ‘Hey, bro, we need you for the season.’”
The left tackle Lowe reminded those around his media days table on Thursday that Illinois didn’t miss any games last season because of its own COVID issues. The Illini pushed through contests with Purdue and Minnesota despite a depleted roster, while a visit from Ohio State was canceled on the Buckeyes’ end.
“(The team’s vaccination rate is) a very, very big deal. ... That just lets you know how serious guys are taking the season,” Lowe said. “That lets you know we’re behind Coach B. We want him to take us to the promised land.”