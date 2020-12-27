CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema, like so many other kids who have grown up in Prophetstown, faced a decision during his younger years.
He could root for the University of Illinois football team, sticking with the state school.
Or he could cheer for the University of Iowa football program, closer in distance to his northwest Illinois home than the Illini’s campus.
Bielema picked Illinois to root for during his childhood.
Then, he attended Iowa to play college football.
On Nov. 3, 1990, Bielema and the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes traveled to Champaign to face the fifth-ranked Illini. Iowa ended up winning 54-28 in front of 72,714 fans.
“I remember going to (Memorial Stadium) and having a reflection on, for me to be there wearing a different school was not what I dreamed of coming up,” Bielema said. “I had been to Illinois’ campus, had an Orange Krush towel in my bedroom growing up. And to see that crowd and that environment, and to have the game play out the way it did, was rewarding.”
Bielema is back on the Illinois side of that matchup after being hired as the Illini’s 26th head coach on Dec. 19.
Something he’ll attempt to bring to Illinois is a Big Ten championship. The 1990 Illini finished in a four-way tie for first place in the conference — the Hawkeyes among that quartet as well.
Illinois has landed atop the league standings just once since, last winning a Big Ten title in 2001.
“It’s always an indication in this region,” Bielema said, “... you get it going in the right direction, this place can be as competitive as anybody in the country.”
Bielema was in the midst of a seven-year tenure guiding Wisconsin when the Illini last posted a winning season — 7-6 under Ron Zook in 2011. Bielema acknowledged much has changed since that time, both for him and Illinois football.
Bielema went from a largely successful tenure with the Badgers to a tumultuous five seasons at Arkansas that started in 2013 before a pair of NFL-based assistant coaching stints with the New England Patriots and New York Giants.
The Illini have hired and fired three different leaders in Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith in the same span.
“It’s just the evolution of someone that took his first job when he was 32 years old and is taking my third head coaching job when I’m 50,” Bielema said, “and the natural things you learn along the way.”
Attitude is one difference for Bielema between rising to the top at Wisconsin in 2006 and answering Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman’s call for a new coach earlier this month.
“You go 12-1 your first year, I thought I was Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry, Bill Belichick, everybody wrapped into one,” Bielema said. “So might’ve felt my oats a little bit at that point. But if somebody described me as (cocky or brash), it was probably somebody I was competing against.”
The Belichick example isn’t random, with Bielema spending 2018 and 2019 on Belichick’s Patriots staff. Bielema cited coaches like Belichick, Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, Bill Snyder at Kansas State, Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin and Joe Judge with the Giants — all of whom Bielema has worked under — as especially positive influences.
“I’ve seen a lot of really good examples about how to handle your demeanor, approach things in a certain way and be a lot more even-keel,” Bielema said. “(But) I’ll always be confident. I don’t mind walking in the room and letting people know it.”
That confidence carries over from Bielema’s childhood, when he was doing more than waving his Orange Krush towel while backing the Illini.
“I can’t remember if it was my first head coaching job or my second one, my third-grade teacher brought to my parents’ attention that I had written an essay early on in life,” Bielema said. “After I graduated from Prophetstown ... I was going to play football at the University of Illinois. I think I was going to win three Heisman trophies, and then I was going to play middle linebacker for the (Chicago) Bears.
“So I went to Iowa, I had a six-day NFL career (with the Seattle Seahawks) and ended up coaching everywhere in between. It didn’t exactly go to script, but the intention was there.”
Bielema can only coach a possible Heisman Trophy now.
But he’s already getting to work on bringing accolades to Illinois, having talked with the most recent Illini roster and convincing starting center Doug Kramer to return for a sixth season. Another Illini offensive line stalwart, Alex Palczewski, is also coming back.
“There’s just so much familiarity with the University of Illinois and the fact that, for me, it can be a destination job,” Bielema said. “I understand what other people may say or think, but, for me, this is what I wanted.”