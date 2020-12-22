CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema spent this past Saturday talking to pretty much everyone associated with and surrounding the Illinois football program, which athletic director Josh Whitman selected him to lead that morning.
A significant group missing from the list: his players.
Bielema remedied that in short order, as he met with them Sunday afternoon at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center.
Both the 50-year-old coach and the man who hired him came away happy with how the meeting transpired.
“(Sunday was) a very rewarding day to get a chance to finally meet our team. It was just me and the team, and there weren’t any coaches in there. Just Josh and a few members of his staff in there,” said Bielema, who met with former coach Lovie Smith’s remaining staff members separately on Sunday. “I’m not a publicity guy. I’m not a guy that’s trying to create something that’s artificial or put something out there that’s not real. I just wanted those guys to know that team meeting was between me and them and that information we shared was real.”
“If I had any lingering reservations about any decisions that we had made, to see him in front of that team (squashed them),” Whitman added. “You should’ve seen the energy. You should’ve seen the poise. ... You could see the connection developing instantaneously.”
It was hard for Bielema to describe the vibes he detected from the athletes amid meeting them for the first time. Not because they weren’t responding, but because the COVID-19 pandemic creates challenges in that department.
“We did one air fist bump. I couldn’t shake their hand,” Bielema said. “You can still read eyes. ... I was watching their body position, understanding responsive head nods, head shakes. And I think it went well, but proof will be in the pudding in the future.”
One big element of Illini football’s future is the fate of its upperclassmen. Thirty-three players lined up across Zuppke Field before the Dec. 5 loss to Iowa to receive a muted senior day sendoff.
Receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe declared for the NFL draft last week, but other key athletes like linebacker Jake Hansen, quarterback Brandon Peters, offensive linemen Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Owen Carney Jr., Roderick Perry II, Jamal Woods and Isaiah Gay, punter Blake Hayes and kicker James McCourt — to name just a few — have decisions to make.
They’ve been extended an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. Will they utilize it with a new coaching staff in place at Illinois?
“What that number (of senior returnees) is going to be, I have an idea, but we’ll see as the time unfolds,” Bielema said. “But what I’ve tried to share with them is just some simple reality of what can happen if you stay the course and if you buy into something that maybe you don’t see at the end right now, but in the end it’ll be pretty good. You’ve just got to trust it.”
Whitman said he feels those who do opt to take the extra eligibility could be in store for a “special ... really interesting super-senior year.”
“(Bielema) was very thoughtful in his approach,” Whitman said. “He’s very direct and recognizes they have decisions to make, and we’d love for them to continue to be part of the program. I know he’s working hard to develop a rapport with them in a short period of time.”
That rapport, on a less-personal level, began Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Bielema watched as the Illini engaged in a first-quarter shootout with Penn State before falling 56-21 in an end-of-season contest.
Despite the score, Bielema was pleased with how a shorthanded roster dealing with a recent coaching change handled the moment.
“It was a great impression,” Bielema said. “You see the score and see the energy that they’re playing with and the back and forth. It showed me they came to play, and they weren’t out there laying eggs.”
Of course, not every athlete currently under the Illinois football banner will return to the team for the 2021 campaign, which is set to begin Aug. 28 versus Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.
So Bielema also is keeping an eye on a future that may be filled with roster turnover. And he has ideas for how he’ll handle that transition.
“The root of good football is very simple: We’ll build a roster of smart, tough, dependable players,” Bielema said. “Doesn’t have anything to do with their 40 (dash) time or their bench press or maybe the way they catch the ball and throw the ball.
“But they have to be players that fit the University of Illinois. It’s a very unique place. It’s a place that has a lot of pride and history, but it’s not going to be for everyone. It has to be a player that fits into the mold of what we know and (how we) have success.”