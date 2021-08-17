CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema’s first Illinois football team boasts two quarterbacks with double-digit starts at the Power-Five level.
And he’s provided plenty of evidence to suggest Brandon Peters, one of the two aforementioned playcallers, will be his starter when Nebraska visits Memorial Stadium for the Illini’s Aug. 28 season opener.
So where does that leave Artur Sitkowski, the second quarterback in that equation?
“There is definitely plans, and things that can happen,” Bielema said Monday afternoon, “but during my entire head coaching career, I’ve never been a two-rotational quarterback guy. I think the players need to know and understand, as well as the coaches, what the plan is and how to react off of it.”
Unless Peters consistently plays poorly, experiences an injury or has a COVID-19 issue, Sitkowski’s first season at Illinois following three seasons at Rutgers is likely to be spent as the primary backup quarterback.
That doesn’t seem to bother Sitkowski, who made 11 starts as a true freshman with the Scarlet Knights in 2018, but struggled with decision making (18 interceptions to only four touchdowns) before seeing his playing time diminish the next two seasons.
Sitkowski credits how Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen have handled the situation since he arrived at Illinois this summer.
“They were upfront and honest. There was not much selling going on,” Sitkowski said. “You’ve got to get better each and every single day, and however the cards fall is how the cards fall. Coach B’s going to make the best decision for this football team, and whatever that is, I’m going to support it.”
Bielema and Sitkowski clearly are on the same page in that regard.
“I have one rule in our program that I live by every day, and it’s put the team first,” Bielema said. “I really don’t care what anybody’s time is or how long they’ve been here or where their status is. ... (Our starting quarterback is) going to execute the plan that we give them, and hopefully good things will happen.”
Bielema said Peters received the majority of repetitions with the first-team offense during Monday’s second of two scrimmages this training camp. But Bielema added Sitkowski, Matt Robinson and Northern Michigan transfer Ryan Johnson also handled some looks in that role.
“Defense is always a little bit ahead (during preseason scheme installation). ... I think offense caught up this week,” Bielema said. “Last week, I believe we had, if I’m not mistaken, four-plus turnovers (in the first scrimmage), and this week we had none. So I do know that our coaches are preaching it, teaching it and talking about it, so I know that part’s carried forward.”
Even though Sitkowski may not garner any starts in his fourth collegiate season, Bielema rattles off plenty of traits he likes about the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Sitkowski.
“He is what a quarterback looks like, talks like, sounds like. He understands it,” Bielema said. “He’ll probably be a phenomenal coach if he wants to. ... Some guys just try to memorize plays. He memorizes concepts, so I’ve been very impressed with that.”
Sitkowski said he needed a change of scenery after making four starts in his final two seasons at Rutgers. A mutual connection between Bielema and former Rutgers coach Chris Ash eventually led to Sitkowski considering the Illini.
“I just love the way (Bielema) coaches,” Sitkowski said. “He’s really hard on us. He expects the most out of us.”
Sitkowski also praised his fellow Illini quarterbacks, encompassing Peters, Robinson and Johnson but also extending to Deuce Spann and Samari Collier. Bielema said he’s been pleased with how Sitkowski fits in Illinois’ quarterbacks room after current wide receiver Isaiah Williams backed up Peters during spring practices.
“The room that had the biggest change (this offseason) was the quarterback room,” Bielema said. “From the departure of a guy like Isaiah ... and then obviously to bring in two transfers with Sitkowski and Ryan, that really changed the room, as well.”
Paired with the change is a constant emphasis on strong communication from all of the quarterbacks. It’s a topic attached to Peters for most of Bielema’s tenure — understandably so, considering his status as the likely starter — but isn’t only centered upon the sixth-year senior.
“That’s part of the evolution of a quarterback is they’ve got to learn how to speak in front of their people, so that they’ll follow you,” Bielema said. “Samari’s got a lot of arm talent, but he’s got to learn how to effectively communicate, and he’s doing those things. BP did a better job in the fall then he had in the spring, but he’s nowhere near the end of his growth curve there.
“Same thing with Matt. Matt’s not a really outgoing kid, but he’s done a better job of handling himself on the field. And then Art and Ryan ... those two guys naturally come in with that QB voice at a high level, and it’s already pretty good.”
Even if Sitkowski possessed that ability in high school, he obviously needed to hone in on it even further after breaking onto the college football scene right away in 2018.
“I went through a lot of ups and downs that year,” Sitkowski said. “I had to deal with adversity. ... Just had to get up every single morning and attack the day.”