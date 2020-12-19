Illinois football's Twitter account on Saturday morning published an 11-second video, featuring new coach Bret Bielema making a phone call while an Illini helmet sat in the foreground.
Bielema presumably is speaking to Mark Grounds, president of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and football coach at Jacksonville High School. That connection is suggested both by a tweet from Grounds and the content of Bielema's words within the video.
"Every city, from north to south, east to west, Chicago, not Chicago, small school, private, I don’t care, right," Bielema said in the video. "If somebody can play Division I football and help us win Big Ten championships, they need to be at Illinois."
Bielema spent a significant chunk of his early hours as Illini football leader — a job bestowed upon him Saturday morning after a six-day search led by athletic director Josh Whitman in the wake of Lovie Smith's firing — ensuring in-state coaches that recruiting their kids and keeping them in Illinois is a priority.
Bielema mentioned it in the Illini athletics press release announcing Bielema's hiring, saying "I look forward to re-connecting with the high school coaches around the state (and) making it clear we intend to keep our players home."
Bielema spoke about it on WDWS 1400-AM's "Saturday SportsTalk" roughly an hour after his hiring became official, saying he and his staff are "going to go from tip to tip in the state of Illinois" to recruit.
And Bielema immediately forged a bond with Grounds, something Grounds said never occurred with Smith in any capacity.
"As president of the IHSFCA i just got off the phone with new Illinois fb Coach Bielma (sic)," Grounds tweeted from the Jacksonville football account. "I think what we as fans and coaches want we will see from him and staff. Coaches stay tuned for info in near future of a zoom. Impressive convo."
When someone replied to the tweet asking the last time Grounds spoke to Smith, Grounds replied, "Never did."
Bielema also replied to Grounds' initial tweet, writing "Enjoyed the time with you and other coaches around the state. #ILLINI."
Response to Bielema's hiring from high school football coaches statewide has been overwhelmingly positive so far, with six different individuals telling The News-Gazette they like the selection.
"It’s exciting, and I think (Bielema) making the state of Illinois a recruiting priority is the way to go," said Jack Cornell, a former Illini offensive lineman and the current Quincy Notre Dame coach. "I’ve always had respect for Bret as a coach, and I think his resume speaks for itself. And he’s from Illinois. I love it."
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen has one alumnus, defensive lineman Bryce Barnes, on the Illinois roster. One of Allen's current athletes, junior running back/safety Aidan Laughery, was offered by Smith's staff as well.
"Amazing choice," Allen said. "Coach Bielema is not only an outstanding coach, but also a great recruiter."
Allen's one concern is for Barnes, who received his first collegiate start last week against Northwestern.
"Bryce was doing a nice job in the eyes of his coaches. Now he has to start all over," Allen said. "I hope it is a perfect fit."
Rochester coach Derek Leonard is an eight-time IHSA state champion who is accustomed to sending his players to the FBS level.
"I like the hire," Leonard said. "He is a winner in the Midwest, and I believe him that he wants to recruit Illinois. So definitely going to give him a chance. I think the key is the assistants also. (They) need to be Illinois guys or guys that have recruited Illinois and the Midwest."
Tuscola coach Andy Romine has a former athlete, lineman Hunter Woodard, competing at an FBS school. But it isn't Illinois. Instead, Woodard is Oklahoma State's starting right guard as a redshirt sophomore.
"I do think (Bielema) is going to prioritize high school coaches and those relationships," Romine said. "It’s my understanding that he has a good rapport already with coaches in the Chicagoland area from his time at Wisconsin. ... This is a really good hire for Illinois."
From an Xs and Os standpoint, Romine believes Bielema's experiences as a player at Iowa and as a coach at both Iowa and Wisconsin can direct Illinois down a positive path.
"The blueprint to win in Illinois has been established at Wisconsin and Iowa: run the football, use tight ends and play really good defense," Romine said. "He seems to fit that bill."
Champaign Central coach Tim Turner is hopeful with regard to the new Illini boss emphasizing in-state recruiting, but he feels prep coaches also have been burned by similar promises in the past.
"He is a good hire for them. ... I like what he said about in-state recruiting, but that’s what the last four or five coaches said as well and that wasn’t always the case," Turner said. "So while I have no reason to believe he won’t do what he says, I would like to see it happen sooner rather than later."
Monticello coach Cully Welter, like GCMS's Allen, has a former player on the Illinois roster in sophomore receiver Dylan Thomas. Welter describes himself as "not really a 'win the press conference' guy," but he came away pleased with Bielema's early words.
"There is no question there are great players in other states, and I think we understand you want to bring in the best players across the country," Welter said. "That being said, too many of our in-state guys get away, and I appreciate that Bielema wants to make our schools a big part of his focus."