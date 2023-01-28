CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema got one hire closer to rounding out his assistant coaching staff Saturday with the addition of outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Charlie Bullen.
Bullen has spent the bulk of his coaching career in the NFL. The Iowa grad spent five years working for Kirk Ferentz as both a student assistant (quarterbacks) and graduate assistant (defensive backs) before landing his first NFL job as a defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins in 20212. Bullen worked in Miami through 2018 before spending the past four years with the Arizona Cardinals working with linebackers and the defensive line.
"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Charlie Bullen and his family to Illinois," Bielema said in an official statement. "Charlie has a wealth of NFL coaching experience, including coaching some of the elite pass rushers of the NFL, plus a background in the Big Ten. I look forward to watching Charlie continue to develop our outside linebackers and pass rush, while growing our defense in 2023."
Bullen is a Palatine, Ill., native and graduated from Fremd. He was high school teammates with Scott Tolzien, who played at Wisconsin for Bielema. Bullen went on to play at Harper College (lll.) and St. Norbert College (Wis.) before landing at Iowa and earning a bachelor's in finance and master's in sports management.
"I am fired up to be joining the #famILLy back in my home state of Illinois," Bullen said in the release. "I am grateful to Coach Bielema and Coach (Aaron) Henry for the opportunity to assist with the continued rise of this great program. Ready to get to work!"
Bielema still has one opening for an assistant coach to fill after the offseason shuffling of his staff. Former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was hired as the head coach at Purdue and took Kevin Kane and Cory Patterson with him as his defensive coordinator and associate head coach/wide receivers coach, respectively.
Bielema promoted Henry to defensive coordinator and hired Antonio Fenelus as defensive backs coach. He has yet to hire a running backs coach to replace Patterson.