CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knows his Illinois football team can’t waste the chance to get a win after digging a 1-4 hole to start his first year.
With Charlotte (3-1) coming to Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Illini (1-4) are desperate for a victory. Led by veteran quarterback Chris Reynolds, the 49ers have earned home wins over Duke, Gardner-Webb and Middle Tennessee and lost 20-7 at Georgia State.
Bielema has been impressed by what he’s seen on film, and the Illini aren’t overlooking the 49ers, especially after an embarrassing loss to another Group of Five opponent in Texas San Antonio — now 4-0 on the season — on Sept. 4
“I don’t really put too much stock into who’s playing who,” Bielema said on his weekly radio show on Wednesday night. “It’s just who shows up on Saturday.”
Besides a 42-14 loss at Virginia, Illinois has stayed competitive in its other three defeats. But a dreadful offensive performance in a 13-9 loss at Purdue last Saturday sent Bielema looking for answers. He’ll get some help, though, with running back Chase Brown expected to play, Bielama said. The Illini’s leading rusher in 2020 has rushed for 122 yards on 26 carries this season and has missed two games with injuries, but Bielema said Wednesday night Brown will be “full go,” on Saturday.
“For us now, to be at home here, we’re searching for our first win in four attempts,” Bielema said. “We’ve got to get ourselves on track.”
Charlotte poses problems offensively, with Reynolds front and center The 5-foot-11, 192-pound redshirt senior broke the school record for career passing touchdowns in a 41-38 win over Middle Tennessee, throwing for 339 yards and four touchdown passes, while adding a 1-yard score with his legs late in the game. He has 45 career touchdown passes for a program that first started playing football in 2013 and only moved up to the FBS ranks in 2015.
“Reynolds is a very talented, accurate thrower,” Bielema said. “Got a lot of skill around him both at the running back and wide receiver position. Defensively they’re a very opportunistic, very aggressive group that brings a lot of pressure.”
Third-year coach Will Healy has the 49ers competing at a high level, in large part by building up his roster with transfers from Power Five programs. Charlotte features more than two dozen transfers from schools like Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Iowa, South Carolina, East Carolina, Purdue, Iowa State, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.
The 36-year-old Healy has gone 12-11 so far at Charlotte, and was the second-youngest coach in Division I football when the 49ers hired him from Austin Peay prior to the 2019 season.
Bielema was one of college football’s youngest coaches when he succeeded Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin in 2006. He sees similarities between himself and Healy, and their two programs.
“Age is just a number,” Bielema said. “I say that now when I’m 51, but the big thing is he’s got a plan and they definitely execute it. You can see their players believe in it.
“He’s a young guy who brings a lot of motivational-type intrigue, and does a lot of things.”
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters joined the show on Wednesday night, too, and he said the 49ers’ offensive scheme relies heavily on run-pass options.
“They’re kind of in the trend with RPOs, multiple personnel groupings and get you out in different formations that are unique,” Walters said. “Every run action has a pass option off of it, so you’ve got to have your eyes in the right spot. They’re creative, and (Reynolds) executes the offense to a tee.”