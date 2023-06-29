CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema couldn’t stifle a chuckle upon hearing one of the final questions levied his way during a media availability session last week.
The Illinois football coach received the query while standing in front of a navy-blue backdrop inside Smith Center. The material was covered with orange block I logos, along with the word “ILLINOIS” and phrase “#ILLINI” in white lettering.
Fittingly, the question addressed something else related to style and branding. Illinois football’s uniforms.
A new appearance is on the horizon for Bielema’s third Illini team, presently delayed by matters out of his control.
“There is a supply-chain issue,” Bielema said, “but we’re not going to have a problem for the season.”
Bielema said some elements of Illinois’ new uniform setup have arrived in Champaign. But he isn’t interested in publicly unveiling single pieces of attire at different times, despite knowing that Illini fans and others around the program are intrigued to catch a glimpse of what’s changed.
“I don’t want to halfway do it. I want to fully do it,” Bielema said. “I would’ve liked to have done it sooner rather than later, because I’d love to have (had) it out ahead of our first official visit weekend (last week).
“As much as I want to have the public see it and be a part of it, I want our players to be engaged with it.”
Bielema said plans are in place, once all of the new equipment arrives, for Illinois’ athletes to participate in a video shoot while wearing the uniforms
He said this video will be part of the game-day experience at Memorial Stadium, adding that the completion and publication of this video is likely to coincide with the public release of uniform details.
Illini football’s uniforms have undergone multiple meaningful changes over the last 10 years, including the introduction of the Gray Ghost alternate uniforms ahead of 2014 in honor of Red Grange. Those were used during homecoming games from 2014 through 2020.
The Nike-themed rebrand of multiple Illinois athletic uniforms occurred prior to the 2014 football season under then-coach Tim Beckman.
This entailed all-white, all-navy blue and all-orange get-ups (jerseys, pants and helmets); three different block I helmet logos — one orange with blue trim, one orange with white trim, and one white with blue trim; three different helmet stripe combinations running vertically down the center — orange-white-orange, blue-orange-blue, and blue-white-blue; two different jersey number appearances — orange with blue trim, and white with blue trim; and the creation of a new emblem stitched into the base of the jersey’s neck line, containing a white block I on a blue backdrop atop rows of orange and white vertical bars.
This was followed with another uniform change prior to the 2018 season under then-coach Lovie Smith.
This resulted in revamped versions of orange, blue and white jerseys and pants, the orange helmet and the Gray Ghost attire. Helmet stripes also were removed at this time, and the neck line emblem was simplified to an orange or blue block I with no special backdrop or bars below it.
The 2020 Illini briefly turned their helmet’s block I black, for that year’s season opener against Wisconsin, as a means of raising awareness for social justice issues. Bielema made some changes to Illinois’ gear prior to his first season with the team, in 2021.
The Illini helmets regained vertical stripes, now existing in a white-blue-white pattern. Illinois turned to orange helmets with a blue block I surrounded by white trim. The block I also was added to players’ pants, and athletes began wearing white cleats, gloves and face masks. The face masks previously had been blue.
Bielema didn’t offer any specific details about his club’s impending uniform changes. But he did provide a singular opinion on the gear.
“New helmet is awesome,” he said.