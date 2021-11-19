CHAMPAIGN — Somewhere in the Champaign-Urbana area, Bret Bielema is cooped up in an Airbnb, waiting out his time in isolation while vigorously preparing his Illinois football team as best he can for Saturday’s trip to No. 18 Iowa.
Bielema has been there since he received a positive COVID-19 test result earlier in the week, away from his wife, Jen, and his young daughters Briella and Brexli. He doesn’t want anyone to know where he is, both because he’s locked in on his remote-coaching duties and because he doesn’t want anybody getting sick.
“I literally haven’t moved other than the transition from where I was at to where I am now, and vice versa,” Bielema told reporters on a Thursday afternoon Zoom call. “I said, ‘Well, can I go get my car and open the sunroof and drive around and not talk to anybody at 11 o’clock at night?’
“The answer’s no. So I’m literally under isolation.”
The first-year Illini coach’s spirits haven’t been dampened by the diagnosis, though.
He’s got everything he needs, even if he might be a tad stir-crazy.
“People have been great. I get a knock on the door, they leave me a little food,” he said before letting out a laugh. “It’s very weird man. It’s extremely weird. But it is what it is.”
For the first time in his career, Bielema will be away from his team while they go to work. Putting in all his hours before the Illini play at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday, Bielema will simply be a spectator to the action.
It’d be cooler if he could take it all in with Jen, but Bielema much prefers that she continues to keep testing negative, as Jen and their daughters have since he tested positive.
“My wife and I both enjoy the game, love the game,” Bielema said. “I’ve never been able to watch my team play with my wife, but she’s not in the same building as me.”
So, he wants to make sure he has a prime TV setup in his hideout.
“I’ll give you a sneak preview,” Bielema said, turning his laptop to show the room. “Right now, I’m planning on watching it on that TV, or that TV or that TV or that TV or that TV.”
“Where I’m going to watch it, I want a backup plan,” he added. “I want a backup plan for that backup plan. I just want to make sure I’ll be able to take it all in.”
Bielema said he plans to tune into Fox Sports 1 just like Illini fans, and he might mute the TV commentary and run the radio broadcast audio on top. Maybe he’ll even use multiple monitors.
No matter how the game goes down in Iowa City, Bielema is hopeful that it’ll be a one-off situation. He’s confident in the abilities of assistant head coach and wide receivers coach George McDonald and the rest of his staff, but desperately wants to be back on the sideline for the regular-season finale against Northwestern on Nov. 27 in Champaign.
Bielema is fully vaccinated, and even received a booster recently, and is not subject to a specific quarantine period. Once he tests negative, he’ll be back.
Until then, he said, he’s drinking plenty of Gatorade, water and snacking on some “goodies” Jen dropped off on the doorstep.
And, no, he’s not watching Netflix or streaming holiday movies in his down time. Bielema says he mostly just watches live sports and film on the Illini and their opponents. He even plans to get a head start on Northwestern on Friday at some point.
“I probably shouldn’t admit this, but I’m a 51-year-old man on this Earth. I can’t even comprehend what you just said. I’ve never watched Netflix in my entire life,” Bielema said. “Like, my wife and I, people laugh at us. I think it’s because she’s extremely cost effective. She doesn’t allow Netflix to be anywhere on my menu.”