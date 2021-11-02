CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has made it clear to his quarterbacks at the beginning of each week which would get the start.
It was a quick conversation last Monday.
Art Sitkowski’s broken arm meant Brandon Peters would be back on top of the depth chart and start this past Saturday against Rutgers.
But Bielema’s conversation with Peters early last week went a bit deeper than simply telling the Avon, Ind., he would start.
The Illinois coach told Peters it was understandable to think his sixth season of college football would play out differently than it had.
That a pair of injuries wouldn’t have cost him time on the field after beginning the year as the starter.
That he wouldn’t have been plagued by inconsistency when he was healthy.
That he wouldn’t have lost the starting job to Sitkowski only to get thrust back on the field into a cavalcade of overtimes on the road against a top 10 team a week prior.
“To sit there four games out from the finality of your college football season, I said, ‘If you want to play and continue to even think about playing beyond here, this is it,’” Bielema said Monday afternoon about what his message to Peters was last week. “You’ve either got to do it, or it’s not going to get done. So let’s let it all hang out.”
Something about the talk clearly resonated.
Peters played his best game of the season against Rutgers, completing 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t enough in a 20-14 loss to the Scarlet Knights, but the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback showed why he had claimed the starting spot before the season.
“I felt super confident,” Peters said. “I had a great week of preparation. All the guys felt confident in the game plan. We did really well in the first half of executing it. We got behind the chains in the second half, and that’s what made it tough.
“We ran the ball really well (at Penn State), so it opened some things up in the pass game. We took advantage of that. I thought Isaiah (Williams) made a great play on that (52-yard touchdown reception). We’ve just got to keep doing things like that if we want to be successful in the Big Ten.”
What Peters showed Saturday against Rutgers is what Williams, a former quarterback before this season, said the Illini see every day in practice.
A live arm. Leadership.
“The biggest thing is confidence — going out there with swagger — and at the same time having your guys make plays for you,” Williams said about what it takes to make those practice habits present on game day. “There’s a lot to deal with at the quarterback position, so just having guys around you make plays for you and the (offensive) line doing their job makes it easier.”
Bielema said he saw a more engaged Peters last week during practice.
Even in Friday’s walkthrough.
Better communication.
Better approach to the process of getting ready for a game.
While it didn’t make enough difference against Rutgers, even the simple act of completing that 52-yard touchdown to Williams was a positive to build from in the final three games.
“By far was the best productive game that I’ve been with him during my time with him here at the University of Illinois,” Bielema said. “Believe me, I get it, 3-6 isn’t anywhere where I want to be. There are so many things that begin to happen around us that are very positive things. We’re going to keep building around those. We’re going to get past the bumps in the road.”
At least a repeat of Saturday’s performance would be the next positive step for Peters. One efficient game throwing the ball, does not an efficient season make. But Peters has rolled with the highs and lows of his sixth final season.
He’ll get another opportunity to assert himself again this week in practices and meetings leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Big Ten West leader Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten).
“It’s always great to be around the guys and going out there and playing with them,” Peters said. “This group of guys really makes playing football fun. The same with these coaches, too. I’m super proud of what we’ve been through. Obviously our record doesn’t show it, but it’s been great.”