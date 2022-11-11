CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has three prominent coaches in his football past.
From Hayden Fry to Bill Snyder to Barry Alvarez.
It was Fry, the man he played for and then coached for at Iowa, that the Illinois coach channeled on Thursday when discussing the contract extension and raise for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., announced on Wednesday and awaiting official approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its upcoming meeting, set for Nov. 17.
“Coach Fry always used to say, ‘If you have a good coach, you can’t keep them long, and if you have a bad coach you can’t get rid of them quick enough,’” Bielema said.
The extension for Lunney, which will keep him at Illinois through the 2025 season, addresses the former. So does a raise that will see his base salary increase from $675,000 to $800,000 next season and again to $825,000 annually in 2024 and 2025.
The roots of the decision to extend Lunney trace back to last season when Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman had a similar conversation about defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who got an extension and become the first coordinator at Illinois to garner a salary worth just more than $1 million dollars.
“Going into bye week one we sat down and talked about our two coordinators,” Bielema said about his mid-September conversation with Whitman. “To me, it starts with the coordinators and then permeates down. We began discussions with Barry and Ryan. Barry’s, obviously, was agreed to. We’re still working with Ryan. Ryan is, obviously, a very accomplished coach. I think he knows and understands how much we love him and what he’s done. There’s a lot of irons in the fire with that one where that we’ve got to continue to work forward. Our strength staff, our assistant coaches, anything I can do to be able to keep the good ones around us, we’ve got to be able to do it.”
Lunney gave Bielema cause for a contract extension and raise in year one because of Illinois’ offensive improvements. The Illini haven’t avoided some offensive pitfalls this season — red zone conversion remains the biggest issue — but the growth is undeniable.
Illinois ranked 116th nationally in scoring offense and 112th in total offense last season with Tony Petersen at coordinator. Bielema made an abrupt offseason change to Lunney, and the Illini now rank 89th in scoring offense and 53rd in total offense.
“We hoped and understood what we’d like to do, but I think by bye week one, I knew where we were headed offensively,” Bielema said. “I know what Barry’s invested in. I know how he thinks. I know how he coaches. That was a driving force, and fortunately for us, Josh and the administration see the same things.”
Lunney’s positive effect on recruiting also played a role in Bielema’s decision. Lunney and offensive analyst Taylor Reed have developed what Bielema called “point-of-attack tapes” that spotlight plays prospective recruits run in high school that dovetail with what Illinois runs.
“Sometimes, the power of visual proof is really, really powerful,” Bielema said. “Barry’s done that big time since we’ve been here — especially for us in the throw game. To have the receivers have the numbers they’re at right now, really gets wide receivers in our target area, our top targets for recruiting, they understand we’re not just verbiage here. We’re not just projecting. This is the reality of where we’re at.”