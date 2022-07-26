CHAMPAIGN — Illinois special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Miller will miss the entire 2022 season for health-related reasons. The Illini assistant coach was diagnosed with colon cancer in February.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced that news Tuesday in addition to his hire of Sean Snyder to fill the role of special teams coordinator and specialists coach this fall.
"Ben continues to impress me and all of our football famILLy in his approach, fight, and faith," Bielema said in an official release. "He will be missed on the sideline but we are excited to have him with our student-athletes as much as his treatments and NCAA rules allow. Ben and I knew this scenario was a possibility since February. We created a plan together that we are confident will give our student-athletes the best opportunity to succeed, while maintaining his health as the No. 1 priority."
Miller has remained in contact with his coaching colleagues and the Illinois players under his purview in the last five months. He will continue to do so as much as his medical plan and treatments allow during the 2022 season.
"The past few months away from football have been difficult, but it has given me time to be with my family and focus on my health," Miller said in an official release. "I have a few more challenges ahead but have received encouraging news about my diagnosis. I have completed four months of chemotherapy and am awaiting liver surgery in August. I will be undergoing more chemotherapy during the fall and will miss the majority of the 2022 season.
"Treatment is going as planned, and I'm fortunate to be receiving the very best treatment by world-class physicians. I'm also blessed to be a part of a first-class organization at the University of Illinois. I would not be where I am without the support of my family, Coach Bielema, Josh Whitman, the Illini football famILLy and, of course, Illini Nation. I-L-L!"
Snyder, the son of former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, was teammates with Bielema at Iowa for two seasons in the late 1980s before he followed his dad to Manhattan, Kan. The younger Snyder signed as a free agent with the Phoenix Cardinals in 1993 and San Diego Chargers in 1994 before starting his coaching career at his alma mater.
Snyder was on his dad's staff at Kansas State from 1994-2018, stayed on staff with Chris Klieman in 2019 and spent the past two seasons at USC. Snyder was the director of football operations for the Wildcats from 1994-2010 before moving into a special teams coaching role.
"Sean and I have a long history, first as teammates then as assistant coaches together, and he is always someone that I have respected," Bielema said. "He is an accomplished special teams coach with 10 years of Power Five coordinator experience and over 25 years total in college football. I am thrilled to be reunited with Sean and his family here in Champaign."