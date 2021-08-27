CHAMPAIGN — In the early morning hours on Thursday, Bret Bielema pulled out of the Smith Center parking lot and began his short trek home.
As he was about to turn, a van darted by, taking the presumably weary first-year Illinois football coach by surprise.
And, according to Bielema, nearly side-swiping him.
“This van, woosh, went right in front of me,” Bielema said Thursday afternoon. “It’s got Illini flags hanging on it. He’s got Christmas lights that are orange and blue in the back. It was kind of like a pimped out little car, and it was an Uber driver.”
With his interest piqued, Bielema pulled up next to the van at the intersection of Neil Street and Kirby Avenue in Champaign.
“I begin to roll (the window) down and I’m like, ‘I love the flags!’ And he’s looking at me and waves. He had no idea who the hell I was,” Bielema said. “I was excited to see him give a little bit of Uber love, displaying the flags on game week, but obviously, I didn’t make an impression on him.”
That’s OK with Bielema. But the new Illini coach, who makes his debut on the Illinois sidelines at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday when Illinois and Nebraska kick off, is hoping occasional moments of anonymity in Champaign are numbered.
And ahead of Bielema’s Illinois coaching debut, it’s all about the details.
Even when it comes to non-competitive items, like uniforms, he has done serious thinking and some minor tweaking.
Helmet stripes are back, a return to tradition after they were scrapped for an all-orange look during the Lovie Smith era. The stripes are blue with white outlines instead of white with blue outlines, like Illinois had in the 2000s. The new look was unveiled Wednesday evening.
The helmets will feature the same blue Block ‘I,’ with white trim, instead of orange. The logo has also been added to the pants, and players will wear white cleats and gloves, as well as white face masks instead of blue.
It’s a desire for a culture change, rather than an inflated ego, that has Bielema focused on these details.
“I just told our guys, ‘I can take care of the uniform, I can do certain things, but they have to take care of the uniform,’” Bielema said. “I gave it to them, now they’ve got to represent it. Now they’re going to go out on the field and hopefully make everybody understands what that uniform represents.”
On Thursday, after his regular media availability via Zoom, Bielema had a midday appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Bielema knows that the national TV platform provides an invite into the living rooms of potential recruits. Any casual fans who happen to tune in are a bonus.
“The name of the game is recruiting,” Bielema said. “That’s probably what drives my decisions to do media more than anything.
“We want to get as many people as we can at Memorial, but a lot of recruits watch SportsCenter, right? Whether they get to see this segment that I’m going to be on or whether or not they get a chance, I’ll make sure they see it through some sort of social media through us.”
As ESPN anchor Matt Barrie asked him about his new program, Bielema patiently reiterated his plan to put Illinois back on the college football map.
“I think Illinois has to be Illinois,” Bielema said. “One of the things I’ve (learned) in 51 years on this earth is successful organizations represent the place of where they’re from. So we need to represent Champaign-Urbana, we need to represent our fan base, we need to represent our alumni. We need to represent anybody that wants to support the University of Illinois and the people of Illinois. We have Chicago, downstate, southern Illinois — we want to represent what everybody loves about Illinois on Saturdays.”
Prep for Saturday’s season opener began way back in December for Bielema, as soon as he took the job.
He knows the Illini have a prime opportunity for a statement win over Nebraska. Anticipation has built form a steady buzz to a cascading crescendo, and Bielema just can’t wait to get out there.
“I have been able to feel it everywhere I’ve been, to be quite honest,” Bielema said. “Whether I’ve been in central Illinois, southern Illinois, western, eastern, Chicago. I think fans are excited, but we haven’t played a game yet. It’s easy to get excited about something you’ve never seen.”
Soon, he wants to see cautious optimism replaced with a firm belief that the Illini are on an upward trajectory. The path starts Saturday.
“I hope there is equal excitement after we get done playing,” Bielema said. “That’s what I’m excited for more than anything. For people to support us, they have to believe in what we’re doing, and they have to see hope.”