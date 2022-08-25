CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football fans, meet your starting quarterback for the 2022 season opener: Tommy DeVito.
Bret Bielema made the announcement on Thursday morning after practice, confirming a long-held belief that the Syracuse transfer would become the Illini starter when their Week 0 game against Wyoming kicks off on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The 24-year-old DeVito transferred to Illinois in mid-December and went through all of spring ball working with the starters. Art Sitkowski, who started three games last season but saw his season end early after breaking his arm in the Illini's nine-overtime win at Penn State last October, missed all of spring practices while recovering.
Bielema said Monday he knew who the starting quarterback was, the starting quarterback knew who it was and so did the rest of the Illini team, but did not plan on publicly disclosing his choice.
Well, he did so on Thursday morning after meeting with reporters, roughly 52 hours before his second Illinois team is set to play Wyoming at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"Tommy DeVito is going to be our starter. You guys all wanted to know that, right?" Bielema said with a smile. "As we got into the week, there were certain things I had to do for TV and releasing certain people and it started to get leaked out there."
DeVito had his best season at Syracuse in 2019, throwing for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns only five interceptions. But the 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of New Jersey lost his starting job in 2020 and played sparingly in 2021.
DeVito is tasked with helping improve an Illinois offense that finished last in the Big Ten in passing last season. He committed to Illinois when Tony Petersen was still the Illini offensive coordinator, but has spent the majority of his still brief time at Illinois learning new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s system. Bielema brought in Lunney in January after firing Petersen.
When DeVito starts Saturday's game against Wyoming, it'll mark the xxth different starting quarterback Illinois has had in the last decade. Nathan Scheelhaase provided stability at the position from 2010-13, starting 48 games and leaving as the program's all-time leader in total offense with 10,634 yards.
Since then, however, Illinois has started 12 different quarterbacks in the past eight seasons. DeVito will become the 13th on Saturday and the fifth transfer to hold this position in the post-Scheelhaase era, joining Wes Lunt (Oklahoma State), AJ Bush Jr. (Virginia Tech), Brandon Peters (Michigan) and Sitkowski (Rutgers) as quarterbacks who began their college career elsewhere before arriving at Illinois.
Now, Bielema and the Illini staff are placing their trust in DeVito, with Sitkowski slotted squarely as the Illini's backup.
"Tommy's had an incredible fall camp," Bielema said. "Art is playing as good a football as we've been around him here. The surgery he had and the rehab he had, and all the things the doctors and trainers did have put him in a great position. A year ago going into our opener, had never played with (Peters), right, and I know he had played a lot of football, but we had two transfers. This year, to have the entire spring with Tommy and to have the fall with Art and know where we've been in the past, I'm really excited to see those guys go to work."