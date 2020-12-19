Listen to Bret Bielema's Saturday morning interview with Loren Tate and Steve Kelly by clicking here
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Bret Bielema won't forget where he came from. And that's not just in the sense of growing up Prophetstown, a city of about 2,000 residents in northwest Illinois.
"When I was going through this process, my mom reminded me that I was born at Illini Hospital in Silvis, Illinois," Bielema said. "So it truly is coming home."
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hired Bielema as the new Illinois football coach on Saturday morning, with Bielema becoming the 26th coach in the program's history.
The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired six days ago after a five-year stint.
Bielema will receive a six-year contract with an initial salary of $4.2 million.
Bielema was supposed to coach the New York Giants' outside linebackers in a Sunday night NFL game against Cleveland.
Instead, he traveled to State College, Pa., on Saturday morning to be a guest of Whitman before Illinois is slated to play at Penn State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
It was from that location where Bielema and Whitman spoke on WDWS 1400-AM's "Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk" show with Loren Tate and Steve Kelly.
"It’s been a little bit of a whirlwind," said Bielema, who earlier in the morning conducted an interview with ESPN's "College GameDay" while sitting in his car on the side of a road. "But (I'm) truly so honored and blessed to have this opportunity. Can’t tell you how excited I am."
Hearing about the Illini job less than a week ago, Bielema said, delivered a "big, neon flashing sign" that it was time for him to get back in college coaching.
The former Iowa football player spent time as an assistant with the Hawkeyes, Kansas State and Wisconsin before taking over as the Badgers' head coach in 2006, replacing Barry Alvarez. He departed Madison in 2012 with a 68-24 record, going on to spend three seasons leading Arkansas to a 29-34 record before NFL assistant coaching stints with the New England Patriots and New York Giants over the last three years.
Bielema, 50, guided Wisconsin to two bowl game victories and a spot in five end-of-year Associated Press polls, along with three Big Ten titles.
"If the next opportunity presented itself in the Big Ten, specifically at Illinois, I knew I'd go for it as hard as I could," Bielema said. "For whatever reason the stars aligned and the situation came about, and now it’s reality."
Whitman said he and others conducting the coaching search began by looking into "some of the great (program) builds in football history," eyeing schools like Iowa, Kansas State and Wisconsin.
"Lo and behold, he had worked for Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, one of the programs we’ve studied," Whitman said. "Worked for Bill Snyder at Kansas State, one of the programs we studied. And, of course, spent a lot of time with Barry Alvarez up at Wisconsin, which of course was another program we had studied.
"(Bielema) of course has firsthand experience at some of these great build processes that we’ve seen in college football history, and that piqued my interest."
Whitman said he "couldn't find one ill word" being said about Bielema, adding that Bielema will be "a players' coach (and) somebody who's going to build a strong culture."
Once Whitman became convinced Bielema was a viable candidate, he was thrilled to realize Bielema wanted to throw his name in the ring as well.
"Learning about his intense interest in this job — being a native of Illinois and Prophetstown — and learning about his following of the Fighting Illini as he was growing up (was exciting)," Whitman said. "We don’t want somebody who just wants a big job. We want somebody who wants the Illinois job, and Bret had unbelievable passion for this place."
Whitman said there was "tremendous interest" in the Illinois gig but that choosing Bielema from the pack "was a really easy decision as we got down to the end of the process."
Among those Whitman spoke to about Bielema was Alvarez, the current Wisconsin AD and former Badgers football coach.
"He was really really excited about the idea of Bret coming back into the conference," Whitman said, "and thought he would be a great fit for our program."
Bielema will attend Saturday's Illinois-Penn State game merely as an observer. He said he recorded a message for the current players upon his hiring but won't address them directly until Sunday. Bielema said he also plans to address the remaining coaches from Smith's staff.
"I’m sure there’ll be some people that remain a part of our program, as well as some new blood coming into it," said Bielema, who added that he has "literally not talked to anybody" about potential positions on his first Illini coaching staff.
While Whitman certainly made plenty of phone calls prior to hiring Bielema, the new coach conducted one of his own Saturday morning in order to better gauge the campus he'd soon arrive at.
"I had a chance to talk with (Illinois men's basketball coach) Brad Underwood. ... I knew I wanted to talk to that guy," Bielema said. "It was nice to have a conversation with him about what Illinois can do and what Illinois can bring and the insight he’s been able to go through there."
Another topic Bielema has already made a great effort to address: recruiting.
Bielema shared a story about how he traveled across Illinois as an Iowa assistant, with "files in the back seat ... (and) a coat hanger across the front seat for a change of clothes."
"I remember being stuck in Rantoul, Illinois, in a shed during a rainstorm with Sean Payton (for a) player being evaluated," said Bielema, referencing a man who now oversees the NFL's New Orleans Saints. "We’re going to go from tip to tip in the state of Illinois and really have our coaches touch every high school program. All 10 of my coaches will be assigned to an area in the state of Illinois.
"It starts in our home state. It’s got to be a champion for us, and we have been fortunate to get a lot of good players in the past. But our intention and goal now is to keep them all in the state. If they can help us win a Big Ten championship, we definitely want them wearing the orange and blue."