CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema on Monday afternoon officially was introduced as the 26th Illinois football coach. Here's a sampling of what the former Wisconsin and Arkansas leader, who takes over for Lovie Smith, had to say, along with comments from Illini athletic director Josh Whitman.
Bret Bielema
"I couldn’t be more excited to be the head coach at the University of Illinois."
Bielema became emotional talking about his family: "Right now, sitting in Prophetstown, Illinois, are my mom and dad, Arnie and Marilyn. So thank them for raising a kid the right way, telling me no when I needed to be told no and telling me yes when I needed to be told yes. My brothers, Bart and Barry. Little sister Brandi and my sister Betsy, who’s with us in spirit. Hope that I’ve made you proud today and that I will in the future.
"I got home late, I guess it was late Saturday after I went to the Penn State game, flew back and got up that morning. And, as all dads do when they hear their babies get up in the morning, go grab them, and I was able to lay in bed with my oldest daughter, Briella. It was just her and I, so I pulled out the iPhone and Googled up ILL-INI, and for about a half hour we taught each other that saying. I just can’t imagine having any greater moment than that as a father."
"(Sunday was) a very rewarding day to get a chance to finally meet our team. It was just me and team, and there weren’t any coaches in there — just Josh and a few members of his staff in there. I’m not a publicity guy. I’m not a guy that’s trying to create something that’s artificial or put something out there that’s not real. I just wanted those guys to know that team meeting was between me and them and that information we shared was real."
"The thing that I would like to express to everybody is we need everyone here to have success. Josh and I have obviously formed a partnership in the athletic department, but I’m talking about everybody in the athletic department. Every team, every sport, every coach, every player, to the alumni, to the donors — the donors of maybe the smallest gift to the largest gift — and everywhere in between. To our fans. I can’t wait to walk down the street and see something that represents the University of Illinois and give an 'ILL' and get an 'INI' back."
"Any place that I’ve ever been successful has always been built on the people that are around it. So the people of Illinois or that are from Illinois or that have ties to Illinois, just know that we’re going to represent everyone in the right way, and we’re going to build this thing for success that’s going to sustain for a long, long time, both on the field and off it."
Josh Whitman
"We weren’t chasing names. We were chasing a profile."
"Leadership is everything. These positions are all about leadership. Number two, you need somebody with confidence. It’s hard to build, and it’s not a directly upward path, and you need somebody who’s prepared to stand and fight in the face of that adversity. ... (We needed) somebody who would work incredibly hard to tell the story of Illinois football on the recruiting trail. Somebody’s who’s astute at player development and has a tireless work ethic."
"Bret Bielema is someone I’ve watched for some time. Obviously, his on-field record speaks for itself."
"He’s a big culture guy. He’s an excellent relationship guy, which I think will serve him well in recruiting and certainly in our local community. He has a very high football IQ."
"I had a chance a few days ago to spend 45 minutes on the phone with (New England Patriots coach) Bill Belichick (whom Bielema worked under in 2018 and 2019). Talking to him about Bret Bielema, and it was really insightful for me to hear from Bill and understand his experience. ... Talked about how (Bielema's players) were tough and how they were smart, and Bret Bielema players came in maximizing the potential that they had. They may not always have been a five-star recruit, but he knew how to get the most out of those players, on the field and off, and that was something that really resonated with Bill."
"I was really impressed with his enthusiasm for this position. I think everyone who knows me ... you understand my passion for this place, and you know it’s important to me that we find people who aren’t looking for the next big job. We weren’t trying to find people who just want to be a coach in the Big Ten. We’re trying to find somebody who wants to be a coach at the University of Illinois ... and that was evident in my first conversation with Bret."
"It was evident from our first conversation that he was committed to recruiting in the state of Illinois. It was evident he was committed to being a strong member of our community."
"I had a chance after we brought Bret here to watch him with our team for the first time (on Suday). I left that meeting, (and) if I had any lingering reservations about any decisions that we had made, to see him in front of that team, you should’ve seen the energy, you should’ve seen the poise. ... It was tremendous. It was intimate. It was close. It was personal. There was an obvious connection and commitment from him to the student athletes that are now under his charge — to see them grow, to see them develop and to lead them to a championship future."