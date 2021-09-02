CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters may not miss too much time after all, despite injuring his left shoulder in the team’s season-opening win against Nebraska last Saturday.
First-year coach Bret Bielema said Peters has been progressing quickly, and even threw in practice on Tuesday.
“BP, it’s coming along probably quicker than most people thought,” Bielema said Wednesday night during his weekly radio show at Papa Del’s in Champaign. “He threw the ball around (Tuesday), was able to get out there and do that. We’re going to kind of evaluate and see where he’s at Thursday and make a decision and move forward. It’s a lot of how they recover the second day after throwing.”
The Illini didn’t miss Peters all that much thanks to efficient play from backup quarterback Art Sitkowski.
The Rutgers transfer completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-22 victory during Bielema’s first game at Illinois.
Sitkowski struggled mightily at Rutgers, where he started as a true freshman and threw just four touchdowns along with 18 interceptions, but Bielema said on Wednesday that he wasn’t at all surprised by Sitkowski’s strong showing.
According to Bielema, Sitkowski turned heads when he arrived on campus during team introductions.
“He stood up and grabbed everyone’s attention immediately, just with his voice, his ability to communicate,” Bielema said, “and I think that’s carried forward to where we are today.”
The Illini are still awaiting news on the status linebacker Calvin Hart, who returned a fumble for a touchdown and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Hart suffered a leg injury in the second half against the Cornhuskers, and looked to be a defensive playmaker before going down.
Bielema called Hart’s status a “work in progress” ahead of Saturday night’s 6:30 p.m. home kickoff against Texas San Antonio.
Don’t expect Bielema and Co. to overlook the Roadrunners, who went 7-5 last season and return 21 of 22 starters on offense and defense.
“They’re going to come in here ripping and roaring,” Bielema said.
UTSA began competing in 2011, and made its second-ever bowl appearance in 2020 in coach Jeff Traylor’s first season.
“What I see a lot of is obviously mirrored to us,” Bielema said. “There’ll be 77 seniors on the field Saturday between the two teams. We definitely have our task cut out for us.”
The Roadrunners are led by 2020 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Sincere McCormick, a junior running back who was also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which honors the top running back in college football each year.
McCormick rushed for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and 133.4 yards per game.
“He is a dynamic player,” Bielema said. “He’s got strength, he’s got power, he’s got balance. Has a nice little burst to him as well. They play a lot of counter OT plays, some traditional old school runs you haven’t seen in a while.”
Bielema knows the path to a 2-0 start now centers around stopping the UTSA rushing attack, while limiting mistakes and taking advantage of opportunities on offense.
The Illini had just one turnover and three penalties for 40 yards against the Cornhuskers, though Bielema noted he found some additional penalties in Sunday’s film review that went uncalled.
“Overall, we were pretty good with ball security,” Bielema said. “We stress that penalties, mental errors and turnovers are ways to lose games, and our guys were pretty clean in that regard.”