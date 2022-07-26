URBANA — One last player waiting on admission and Bret Bielema will have his full roster ready for the start of training camp Saturday.
With a Week 0 showdown against Wyoming looming in one month and one day on Aug. 27, it’s a roster that looks rather different from the group Bielema inherited last year in his first season as the Illinois football coach.
That was a veteran group, buoyed by a number of super seniors taking advantage of the bonus season of eligibility created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s team was always going to be younger and depth challenged.
So that was Bielema and Co.’s starting place when it started mining the transfer portal for possible newcomers this offseason.
If there was a position of need — and there were several — the Illinois coaching staff trended toward adding a veteran. That was particularly true at wide receiver. The Illini addressed some of their depth issues at that crucial position in the Class of 2022 by adding five freshman receivers.
But they still went out and added Northern Colorado’s Jonah Morris and South Dakota’s Kody Case in the transfer portal.
Morris will be in his seventh season this fall, while Case will be in his sixth.
“Maturity, that’s probably the obvious answer for both of them,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about what both Morris and Case provide. “They’re both older and guys that have a lot of experience playing football games. It’s probably something if you just looked at our roster overall that we were a little bit short on. When we looked to supplement our roster in general and at that position we probably erred toward the side of guys who are a little more mature.”
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Morris, who started his college career at Indiana and also played at Akron, will provide a big target for Illinois in the passing game. Bielema praised his athleticism and catching abilities. The 5-10, 175-pound Case will likely be another option in the slot.
“He’s got a lot of intangibles that you really can’t put a price tag on,” Bielema said of Case. “When you watch his film, just a really exciting, dynamic guy to watch. Not only obviously in their conference, they play good football, but he had some crossovers games against Power Fives and really was intrigued with the way he competed in those games and the things I saw.”
Wide receiver wasn’t the only position of need Illinois addressed via the transfer portal this off-season.
The Illini also added quarterback Tommy DeVito (Syracuse), a pair of defensive linemen in TeRah Edwards (Northwestern) and Raashaan Wilkins Jr. (Vanderbilt), cornerback Terrell Jennings (Minnesota State) and kicker/punter Fabrizio Pinton (Air Force).
Bielema was pleased with his transfer haul, but said he and his staff might have approached the process differently if the NCAA had changed its rule sooner regarding the number of scholarship players a team can add each year.
“The 85 rule, really, I think has changed the game,” Bielema said. “You can literally add and subtract players as they come and go in your program. We thought that was going to come a little earlier than it did. … By the time that rule got passed, that window had gone by a little bit. For what we knew at the time, I’m very excited to add positional players we thought in our roster we kind of had voids — holes that needed to be filled. The rule proof in the pudding will be obviously when we put the pads on.”
The transfer wide receivers will compete immediately given how few returning players (and catches, yards and touchdowns) Illinois has at the position. Wilkins could find himself in the mix for a larger role, too, given Edwards’ suffered a knee injury two weeks and might not be available until later in August.
“(Edwards) had an incredible summer and really changed his body and done a lot of incredible things,” Bielema said. Edwards enrolled in January and also went through spring practices. “Excited to get him back sooner than later. … RJ, to be quite honest, if we had been here a couple years prior would have been a guy for sure we would have recruited out of high school. He’s athletic. He’s big. He comes from Vanderbilt, so obviously takes care of the things away from the game.”