CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema will spend the rest of this week, at least, in isolation in his home basement after testing positive for COVID-19 late Monday night.
No trips to his office at the Smith Center.
No presence in practice or in-person team meetings.
Virtual communication is Bielema’s only option, and he can have as much of it as he wants this week as Illinois prepares for its 1 p.m. Saturday game at No. 18 Iowa so long as it doesn’t exceed the weekly limit of 20 countable hours for his team and it ends 90 minutes before kickoff against the Hawkeyes.
The latter is the hard limit that’s going to take some getting used to for Bielema. He can communicate with his team after it arrives in Iowa on Friday, the next morning and even after the Illini arrive at Kinnick Stadium approximately 2 hours, 15 minutes before game time.
Then nothing.
The ball, as it were, will be in assistant head coach George McDonald’s hands for the roughly three-hour game between the Big Ten West division rivals.
“There’s no doubt in my mind it will probably be one of the tougher things for me to see and witness, but I’ve also really preached to our players don’t worry about things you can’t control,” Bielema said. “I can’t control this moment. I’ve got to play by the rules and the things that have been set in front of me. I have a lot of confidence in our players and coaches.
“I can’t imagine what it’s going to feel like. Hopefully, there will be some excitement. I’m sure there will be highs and lows. … I don’t ever try to act like a father to my players. I just tell them I want to be their head coach, but I’m sure this is going to be one of those out-of-body experiences that maybe parents have already lived many times in their lives, and I’ve just got to watch them.”
Bielema has been prepared for this possibility since he finished hiring his first Illinois staff in February. That’s when he first met with athletic director Josh Whitman to work out a succession plan should any of the Illini coaches test positive for COVID-19 and be unavailable. He refined the plan after spring ball when he got a chance to really evaluate his coaching staff’s strengths and weaknesses.
Naming McDonald as his successor for this eventuality instead of one of his coordinators was a purposeful decision. McDonald as interim coach went Ryan Walters could still lead the defense, Tony Petersen the offense and Ben Miller special teams. They could focus on their primary jobs, while McDonald, who also coaches wide receivers, took on Bielema’s duties.
“I have the utmost confidence in Geo,” Bielema said. “I don’t really want to have one position change and move two or three people to accomplish the same task. I went with George because he’s got tremendous rapport with our players — offense, defense and special teams. … Most people go to a coordinator, but I want those people to do what they do. That’s when I brought Geo in and said, ‘Hey, I’ll work with you through every moment.’”
McDonald will have some help both during the remaining practices this week and Saturday at Iowa. Graduate assistant Taylor Reed, who primarily works with Illinois’ quarterbacks but has helped with wide receivers, will do so again this week. Game day will see director of Illinois high school relations Pat Ryan, an IHSFCA Hall of Famer, don a headset to aid in substitutions, play calling and signaling when the Illinois defense is on the field and McDonald is with the Illini wide receivers.
“He’ll be a guy because of an NCAA waiver I’ll be able to put a headset on him on Saturday,” Bielema said. “He’ll kind of help manage offense, defense and special teams. He literally said, ‘Coach, I’ll tape up and be ready to go with whatever you need me to do.’ Another example of next man up in our family.”
Bielema, who is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot last week, had an inkling he would have to activate this succession plan after returning from his last recruiting trip this past weekend that put him in close proximity with a different group of people than he’d seen on a normal week this season. He took his first COVID-19 test Saturday and delayed his trip home from the Smith Center until the test came back negative. The Illinois coach said he felt fine Sunday before some mild symptoms popped up Monday afternoon that prompted him to get tested again. A late night positive test meant the succession plan moved forward.
Bielema had no comment late Tuesday afternoon if any other Illinois coach, staff or player had tested positive and said he’d have no comment on that before Saturday’s game per what has been Illinois athletics’ department-wide policy.
“Anybody that goes to the Iowa game this weekend will be fully in check with protocols that we have to field a safe team for Saturday’s competition with Iowa,” Bielema said. “ I’ve been told, I think, I’ll be able to be in place for the Northwestern game if all things continue to move forward. I’ve felt good all day here, and hopefully everything continue to move in the right direction there. The main focus for us right now is trying to keep our players on task and getting ourselves in a great situation for a travel day on Friday and a game on Saturday.”