CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema drove through the tailgating lots around Memorial Stadium last Saturday evening with his father-in-law. The new Illinois football coach was trying to soak in the aftermath of his first win with the Illini as much as possible.
Watching families enjoy the win long after the clock hit 0:00 on a 30-22 victory against Nebraska meant a lot.
It was part of the college football experience Bielema missed during his three-year stint in the NFL working for the New England Patriots and New York Giants.
Game day in the NFL is significantly different.
The team essentially pulls into the stadium itself and goes to work. There’s little interaction with the fans.
“I think one of the main reasons our guys played as well as they did was a reaction to the crowd,” Bielema said Friday afternoon during the Illinois Quarterback Club luncheon at the Holiday Inn. “The part that was really fun for me. … It had been three years since I had that college environment, that feel of it. To come off the bus and walk through Grange Grove with our team and to see the reaction of our players to that crowd and that environment was just awesome.
“It’s a little bit later (Saturday). I’m sure some of you will take full advantage of a couple extra hours of tailgating activities.”
Round two of the college football game day experience for Bielema and the Illini (1-0) comes with a 6:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff against Texas San Antonio (0-0) at Memorial Stadium.
While he enjoyed what the Week 0 win against Nebraska meant, Bielema quickly turned his team’s attention toward the Roadrunners.
Sunday was a work day at Memorial Stadium.
The players and coaches had the morning to themselves. Recovery was the top priority for the players that got action against Nebraska, while an intense workout with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright was on tap for everybody else.
Then film review of the win against the Cornhuskers and the first dedicated look at UTSA heading into practice from Tuesday through Thursday and Friday’s game prep.
“I was a little bit anxious to see how these guys would respond,” Bielema said about his team’s approach following a season-opening Big Ten win. “It’s much easier to correct and move forward after a win than it is after a loss. When you have defeat, you just naturally become a little bit less coachable. You think you’ve got all the answers, and you think you’ve got all the right things that are done. … There were several things defensively, offensively and in the kicking game that needed to be corrected. It was just a really good coaching environment.”
Bielema took a page from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s practice playbook this week, too. The opportunity to learn from last week’s win wasn’t limited to analyzing and reacting to what Illinois did on the field.
“Nebraska did some things I know we don’t want to do,” Bielema said, drawing a laugh from the crowd. “I was able to show them and have teaching moments for our players as well even though they did live through the moment. It sounds a little different, I guess, but it’s just the way I’ve really learned the game. It was really advantageous for us.”
Part of Illinois’ preparation for Saturday’s game against UTSA remained consistent from last week. There’s a game plan for the Roadrunners, of course, but that hasn’t shifted focus from what the Illini do on the field being a top priority.
“The tone and demeanor of our guys isn’t going to change if we’re playing Nebraska, Penn State or UTSA,” Bielema said. “They’re going to have the same preparation. If not, you’ll get beat. That’s the element that I’ve tried to stress to these guys. It’s not so much what they do. It’s what we do in playing against them.”
Bielema left his coaching staff with one clear directive following Friday morning’s staff meeting. Get the players’ 100 percent focused on UTSA. It’s part of the process.
“Their parents are arriving,” Bielema said about his players. “Their girlfriend may be coming to town. Their cousin, their mother, their uncle. Whatever it is, they’re going to tell them how great they were last time they saw them. That’s going to end up putting you in a bad situation.”