CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has never faced Virginia in his coaching career, but he sees some familiarity in his team’s next opponent anyway.
Ahead of the trip to Charlottesville, Va., Bielema compared the rise of Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall to his own.
“He was a very good player back in the day, and then I think he has evolved into a really good coach,” Bielema said on Wednesday night during his weekly radio show at Papa Del’s in Champaign. “A defensive-minded coach, carries a lot of the same principles and things that we believe in here.”
Both coaches began as graduate assistants at their alma mater, with Mendenhall starting at Oregon State and Bielema at Iowa under Hayden Fry. Both self-identify as defensive-minded head coaches, and each played on the defense while in college: Bielema was a nose guard and Mendenhall was a standout safety.
Before landing his first head coaching job at BYU, Mendenhall served as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator in 2003 and 2004. Bielema was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin for one year before he took over for Barry Alvarez as head coach in 2006. By the time each coach left their first head coaching jobs, they had cemented their programs as perennial winners.
Watching from afar, and once dueling Mendenhall in a recruiting battle while still at Wisconsin, Bielema has seen Virginia go from 2-10 in in 2016 to an Orange Bowl appearance in 2019. In 2020, the Cavaliers finished 5-5.
The Cavaliers (1-0) boast a 19-2 home record over the last three years, and Saturday morning’s 10 a.m. game presents a stern test for the Illini (1-1).
“We’ve got a tremendous challenge in front of us,” Bielema said. “Bronco’s done a nice job. I’ve known him for a number of years, and he took over that program in 2016 and has slowly built this thing up. His first recruiting class, it’s a group of seniors that is super seniors right now, so it’s a program he’s built from the ground up.”
Similarly, the Illini have close to two dozen super seniors, although they aren’t Bielema recruits.
Since Saturday’s 37-30 loss to UTSA, Bielema has buried himself in the film room, gleaning all he can from a 43-0 drubbing the Cavaliers put on FCS program William & Mary over the weekend, as well as film from 2020.
“They’ve traditionally been a 3-4 team. Bronco’s been in that defensive scheme for a long time,” Bielema said. “They’re kind of playing a variation of it now, but their safety (Joey Blount) is kind of their go-to guy that runs it and navigates the whole thing.”
Oddly, the Cavaliers cycled through four different quarterbacks in their opening victory, although Brennan Armstrong led the way with 339 yards and two touchdowns while completing 21 of 31 passes.
Another option under center, senior quarterback and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, was effective in limited usage against William and Mary. Thompson gained 43 yards on just four carries while hauling in five passes for 66 yards on the day.
“We’re going to see a lot of different looks and a lot of different people,” Bielema said. “I think Bronco, with his defensive background, realizes the more looks he throws, the more things you have to prepare for. He really throws in a lot of different, dynamic looks at you.”
The Cavaliers feature a balanced attack, and deploy a sizeable offensive line to get traction out front, including 6-foot-10 offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda. More than anything, Bielema emphasized the discipline and efficiency that Virginia showcased in its season-opener. The Cavaliers were efficient, with no penalties or turnovers.
“The biggest thing is they’re very advantageous,” Bielema said. “At home, like I said, they’re 19-2 over the last few years. They really play well at home, play with great energy. They pride themselves on making few mistakes, playing ahead of the chains and doing some dynamic things with the offense, especially in the red area.”