It’s a date
Bret Bielema’s first season in charge at Illinois includes a (scheduled) game at faraway Dublin, a second consecutive trip to Penn State and the return of nonconference games. Here is what’s on tap:
Aug. 28 vs. Nebraska (at Dublin)
Bob Asmussen's comment: Don’t book your flight just yet since the location of the game is very much in doubt. If not in Ireland, the teams will meet in Champaign on a date TBA.
Sept. 4 vs. UTSA
Bob Asmussen's comment: Jeff Traylor went 7-5 in his debut season with the Roadrunners, leading the team to the First Responders Bowl. Four wins came by a field goal or less.
Sept. 11 at Virginia
Bob Asmussen's comment: Teams have played just twice, both times in bowls. Last one was a 63-21 Illinois victory in the Micronpc.com Bowl in 1999.
Sept. 18 vs. Maryland
Bob Asmussen's comment: Just the second game between the schools and the first in Champaign. Maryland coach Mike Locksley returns to the school he helped lead to the 2008 Rose Bowl.
Sept. 25 at Purdue
Bob Asmussen's comment: New Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison figures to have an inside scoop on the Boilermakers. He was on Jeff Brohm’s staff in 2020.
Oct. 2 vs. Charlotte
Bob Asmussen's comment: In COVID-19-abbreviated season, 49ers played just six games in 2020 (2-4) under Will Healy. He enters his third year in charge.
Oct. 16 at Penn State
Bob Asmussen's comment: For the second time in just over a decade, the teams are playing consecutive games at Beaver Stadium. Illini split in 2010-11. The latter game was Joe Paterno’s last as Penn State head coach.
Oct. 23 vs. Wisconsin
Bob Asmussen's comment: Last time the Badgers came to Memorial Stadium, Lovie Smith pulled off a stunner and (temporarily) had Illini fans thinking the corner had been turned.
Oct. 30 vs. Rutgers
Bob Asmussen's comment: In a strange scheduling twist, this will be the sixth year in a row the teams meet. The Illini have played Ohio State only once in that stretch.
Nov. 6 at Minnesota
Bob Asmussen's comment: It has been more than a decade since Illinois won at Minneapolis, with Ron Zook pulling it off in 2009. Since then, the Gophers are 4-0 against the Illini at TCF Bank Stadium.
Nov. 20 at Iowa
Bob Asmussen's comment: The Hawkeyes have owned Illinois at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa’s last home loss in the border rivalry game was in 1999 (40-24).
Nov. 27 vs. Northwestern
Bob Asmussen's comment: Pat Fitzgerald will be looking to extend his winning streak against Illinois to seven. Illini haven’t beaten the Wildcats at home in a decade.