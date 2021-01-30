10 items about Bielema you might not have known, courtesy Bob Asmussen:
181 MILES AWAY
Who knew that when Marilyn and Arnie Bielema raised their son Bret on a farm near Prophetstown, he would grow up to become football coach at the state university. Prophetstown, a city of 2,062 residents, is proud of its native son and his connection to college sports, celebrating each of his stops. Bret has two brothers, Bart and Barry, and a sister Brandi. Another sister, Betsy, died more than 20 years ago in a horse-riding accident. During his opening press conference at Illinois, Bret mentioned “my sister Betsy, who is with us in spirit.”
TATTOO YOU
Bielema famously has an Iowa tattoo on his leg. “It was great idea when I was 18 at the University of Iowa,” he said. “I didn’t really envision myself being the head coach at Illinois.” His mom was never a fan of the ink. “She got mad at me on the first one,” Bielema said. How about an Illinois tattoo? He has been asked about it by his new fan base.
RUFFLING FEATHERS
In 1992, then-Iowa senior Bielema made a name for himself with the Iowa State fans. After the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones 21-7, Bielema went to Iowa State coach Jim Walden and said how much he enjoyed kicking his “butt” throughout his career. The comments, reported by Iowa media, did not go over well with the folks in Ames.
BIG TIME IN THE LITTLE APPLE
Bielema spent eight years working for Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz at Iowa. Then, in 2002, Kansas State coach Bill Snyder hired Bielema as his co-defensive coordinator. Working with the late Bob Elliott, Bielema coached a unit that helped the Wildcats win 11 games in consecutive seasons. Longtime Kansas State radio analyst Stan Weber liked what he saw of Bielema from the start. “He’s a guy that has an ability to work with others and to utilize their skills and learn from them,” Weber said. “He did a great job of buying in with what Bill Snyder wanted to do with his program. But also flourishing himself, showing the energy, the enthusiasm.”
HEADING NORTH
Then-Wisconsin coach and current AD Barry Alvarez hired Bielema away from Kansas State in 2004. After one year, Alvarez asked Bielema to replace him as the top Badger. Wisconsin went 12-1 his first season in 2006, then fell to 9-4 and 7-6 the next two seasons. Observers think Bielema got hurt by some problem recruits after his first season. He made changes and rebounded to win 10, 11 and 11 in years four to six, including consecutive Rose Bowl appearances. Bielema had a strong staff, including offensive coordinator Paul Chryst, now the Badgers’ head coach.
WIN SOME, LOSE SOME
Bielema has only been told “You have to go” one time in his coaching career. He took over at Arkansas in 2013, replacing John L. Smith. In five seasons, he had three winning teams. But the Razorbacks never finished better than tied for third in the SEC West. After a 4-8 finish in 2017, Bielema was fired. People who cover the Arkansas program have good feelings for Bielema. They appreciated his upbeat attitude. The Razorbacks have had their share of ups and downs over the years.
FAMILY GUY
Bielema married Jen in 2012. The couple has two young daughters, Briella and Brexli. Shortly after taking the job, Bret had Briella ready to shout I-L-L, I-N-I. “For about a half hour, we taught each other that saying,” Bret said. “I can’t imagine having any greater moment as a father.”
IN HIS DOWN TIME ...
Bielema “loves” to fish, a hobby that started at the creek that ran through his family’s farm. Catfish and bullheads there. Later, he became a fan of deep-sea fishing. He used to golf, but has put the clubs away. Family and football fill most of his waking hours. The Bielemas enjoy going to concerts. He has become a country western fan, but likes all kinds of music and also enjoys plays and musicals. “I love seeing and being a part of things that I wouldn’t have normally done,” he said.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
The three years before he said “yes” to Josh Whitman, Bielema worked in the NFL. First, with the New England Patriots for two seasons. And a year with the New York Giants. He won a Super Bowl ring with New England in 2019. But ... “I’ve always kept an eye on potential situations and this was one because of my home state,” he said, “because it being in this division (Big Ten West), there are a lot of positives to it.” For Bielema to have a chance to return home, it meant Lovie Smith’s program failed, which it did with a two-win season in 2020 under the former Chicago Bears coach. Bielema just finished coaching a game with the Giants when he got word of Smith’s dismissal. “I sat back and prayed and hoped that Josh would reach out to me,” he said.
HERE FOR THE LONG HAUL
The last head coach lived in a condo. The Bielemas plan to build a home in Champaign. Bielema just turned 51 on Jan. 13. He needs just three wins to hit 100 for his career. His six-year contract gives him security. He would like to be in charge far beyond 2026. “I’m a very proud father of a 3-year-old and a 11/2 year old,” Bielema said. “It would do my heart good to see them grow up and call Champaign their hometown for a long, long time. Hopefully, go to school here.”