Bret Bielema knows his new/old conference well. He played and coached at Iowa and ran the show at Wisconsin. A look at Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen’s way-too-early Big Ten football rankings:
RANK, SCHOOL COMMENT
1. Ohio State
Sure, Ryan Day doesn’t have Justin Fields anymore. But whoever plays quarterback gets to throw to star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. That’s called a good start.
2. Wisconsin
Quarterback Graham Mertz opened the 2020 season with a bang against Illinois and closed it with a Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory against Wake Forest. Bielema knows all about his former program, which he led to three league titles.
3. Indiana
If Michael Penix Jr. returns to form after a torn ACL, Tom Allen’s Hoosiers will battle Ohio State for the East title. The defense is talented and experienced.
4. Iowa
Second-year quarterback Spencer Petras finished strong for the Hawkeyes, who won their last six after an 0-2 start. Iowa must replace offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and two top receivers.
5. Penn State
After a dreadful start (0-5), James Franklin’s Nittany Lions won their last four, including a home romp against Illinois. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich needs to decide if Sean Clifford is the answer at QB.
6. Northwestern
With quarterback Peyton Ramsey opting to try his luck with the NFL draft instead of making a return to Evanston, Pat Fitzgerald looks to South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski under center.
7. Michigan
Jim Harbaugh is still in charge. ... for now. He needs to find a quarterback he can count on. It might be former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year J.J. McCarthy.
8. Minnesota
P.J. Fleck’s team couldn’t duplicate its 2019 monster year in ‘20. The offense should still be potent, even without receiver Rashod Bateman. Top running back Mohamed Ibrahim is set to return.
9. Maryland
The Terrapins showed progress in Mike Locksley’s second season, especially on defense. Locksley hired former Michigan State quarterback Dan Enos as his offensive coordinator.
10. Illinois
Instead of starting from scratch, Bret Bielema welcomes back a dozen or so seniors with gobs of experience. Quarterback Brandon Peters seems to be a good fit for the new coach.
11. Nebraska
After three losing seasons, even the most loyal Cornhusker fans are growing impatient with coach Scott Frost. Losing receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and others did not help the cause.
12. Rutgers
Greg Schiano’s return to the Scarlet Knights wasn’t an instant hit. But he is putting the pieces in place to inch up the East standings. But winning in the Big Ten is different than the Big East.
13. Purdue
Jeff Brohm has two solid options at quarterback, who will throw to the Big Ten’s best receiver David Bell. But like Frost, Brohm’s seat is starting to get a bit toasty in West Lafayette.
14. Michigan State
Mel Tucker managed to beat Northwestern and Michigan his first season. The other five games didn’t go so well. Temple transfer QB Anthony Russo will try to boost the struggling offense.