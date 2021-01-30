Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...with rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.