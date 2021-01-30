The day Bret Bielema was hired as Illinois’ next football coach, he hopped on the phone with Illinois High School Football Coaches Association president Mark Grounds to have a brief discussion about recruiting. Bielema and his staff have hyped up their in-state recruiting efforts ever since, and coaches statewide have taken notice. Here’s a sampling of what they have to say about Bielema as the Illini’s new leader:
BRANDON KRECZMER
Sterling Newman; won 2019 Class 2A state championship
“I’m excited for Coach Bielema being hired as the head football coach at the University of Illinois. Since he has been hired, he has talked about the importance of keeping Illinois kids home, and that is big in my eyes. We have a lot of good football players in the state that, unfortunately, we have not been able to keep home. With the U of I being the flagship program in our state, it is crucial to keep our student-athletes in state — and not only that, but also have a good relationship with the high school coaches. Coach Bielema has already done an outstanding job of that. Personally, too, with him being from Erie — they are in our conference (co-oping with Prophetstown) — he knows that there is a lot of good small-school football players in the state of Illinois.”
TODD KUSKA
St. Rita; won 2006 Class 7A state championship
“It is exciting news to have Coach Bielema at Illinois. He is a proven winner and recruiter in the Big Ten Conference.”
KEN LEONARD
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin has won five state championships
“He’s already reached out to a number of Illinois high school coaches. He’s offered a bunch of young Illinois juniors. I think that shows that he is going to do a great job in the state of Illinois, and I think he will do a great job for the University of Illinois as football coach.”
TIM RACKI
Nazareth Academy has won three state championships
“I’ve been a huge Coach Bielema fan for many years. I was very impressed that he took the time so quickly after his hiring to get in touch with me. We spoke at length about his plans to emphasize recruiting and making our Illinois players a high priority. In addition, we discussed his football philosophy and culture. I came away even more impressed than I already was following his successful career to this point. He was genuine, sincere and has a great sense of humor. His charisma alone will make an immediate impact.”
CHRIS SCHREMP
Prairie Ridge has won three Class 6A state championships
“Although I have not had direct contact with Bret, I think the staff he is putting together is strong. Bart Miller and Kevin Kane are outstanding coaches that I have dealt with in the past. Both will make connections with our in-state athletes, and I believe U of I will be a player for in-state recruits because of guys like Kane and Miller. Lovie Smith initially said he wanted to really make Illinois high school players a priority, but that never came to fruition. I don’t see that happening with these guys.”