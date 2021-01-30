BRET BIELEMA
Title: Head coach
Quick fact: This is Bielema’s third head coaching job in the college ranks, joining his stint at Wisconsin from 2006-12 and his stay at Arkansas that lasted from 2013-17.
TONY PETERSEN
Title: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
Quick fact: Illinois is the fourth program Petersen has been the outright offensive coordinator of, following stints at Louisiana Tech (2013-15), East Carolina (2016-18) and Appalachian State (2020).
RYAN WALTERS
Title: Defensive coordinator
Quick fact: Walters took a $50,000 pay cut — from $900,000 to $850,000 — to join the Illini after spending the last six seasons at Missouri and serving as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator for three of them.
KEVIN KANE
Title: Associate head coach/outside linebackers coach
Quick fact: Bielema’s final hire, announced on Jan. 21, reunited a partnership between Bielema and Kane that formed when Kane was on Bielema’s Wisconsin staff between 2008 and 2010.
GEORGE McDONALD
Title: Assistant head coach/wide receivers coach
Quick fact: Former Illini receiver and kicker returner spent the 2009 and 2010 NFL seasons overseeing the Cleveland Browns’ receivers and has been with North Carolina State the past six years following multiple stops earlier in his coaching career.
CORY PATTERSON
Title: Running backs coach
Quick fact: The lone on-field holdover from Lovie Smith’s final Illinois coaching staff, Patterson and Bielema worked together to convince All-Big Ten second-team defensive end Owen Carney Jr. to return to the Illini after he initially went into the transfer portal. Patterson has deep ties to the St. Louis area that Bielema will likely mine on the recruiting trail.
BEN MILLER
Title: Special teams coordinator/tight ends coach
Quick fact: Miller ended a 14-year tenure on the coaching staff of his alma mater, Air Force, to come back to Champaign-Urbana, where he served as an Illini offensive graduate assistant in 2006.
BART MILLER
Title: Offensive line coach
Quick fact: No relation to the previous coach on this list, Bart Miller’s second college coaching job was at Wisconsin, and he first got to lead an offensive line for Bielema’s 2012 Wisconsin squad.
TERRANCE JAMISON
Title: Defensive line coach
Quick fact: Jamison is another Bielema protege, so to speak, as he got his start in coaching by working for Bielema at Wisconsin in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012 after playing for the Badgers between 2005 and 2007.
ANDY BUH
Title: Linebackers coach
Quick fact: Buh’s lone year working on a Bielema staff in the past was Bielema’s last at Wisconsin, in 2012, and Buh since has made Big Ten stops at Maryland and Rutgers.
AARON HENRY
Title: Defensive backs coach
Quick fact: Henry was a standout defensive back for Bielema at Wisconsin between 2007 and 2011, then went on to work for Bielema at Arkansas in 2014 and 2015.
TANK WRIGHT
Title: Strength and conditioning coach
Quick fact: The man who said his given name, Tenarius, was too difficult for football coaches to yell, spent 2014 through 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark., serving as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas under Bielema.
MARK TAURISANI
Title: Chief of staff
Quick fact: Taurisani is well-versed in working with Bielema, spending seven years together at Wisconsin and another five at Arkansas.
TIM KNOX
Title: Director of operations
Quick fact: Knox will enter his 10th season on the Illini staff this fall, with he and Taurisani working hand in hand to make sure things are calm behind the scenes for the program.