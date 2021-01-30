These 10 items need to happen for Bielema to win in his debut season, courtesy Bob Asmussen:
1. Buck recent Illini history
Ron Turner didn’t win a game his first season. Ron Zook and Tim Beckman took two. Lovie Smith won three. You have to go back to 1992 to find the last winning debut for an Illinois head coach. Lou Tepper led the team to a 6-5-1 season and a Holiday Bowl berth.
2. Lure a stud transfer ... or four
Check the portal, there are players on the list who are fully capable of helping out. Positions of particular need include wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker and secondary.
3. Land an overlooked recruit
Illinois high schools have been picked over pretty well by the Power 5. But the spring season might be beneficial to Bielema’s staff. Somebody within the state’s borders is about to have a monster senior season. If Player X hasn’t already signed, the Illini need to make a strong push. You never know. He might be the next Rashard Mendenhall or J Leman.
4. Sweep the nonconference slate
Lovie Smith didn’t do it. Neither did Tim Beckman. You have to go back a decade to find the last time the Illini were perfect outside the Big Ten. Ron Zook went 4-0 against Arkansas State, South Dakota State, Arizona State and Western Michigan during the 2011 season. This time, the Illini play winnable games against UTSA, Charlotte and Virginia. The last one, on the road, is by far the trickiest. The Cavaliers are coming off a 5-5 finish.
5. Hold serve in Big Ten opportunities
With the Nebraska game likely moved back stateside, the Illini will likely open the Big Ten season at home against Maryland on Sept. 18. That’s a must-win if the team hopes to finish .500 or better. So are later home games against Rutgers and Nebraska.
6. Shock the world a time or two
Quoting Kurt Russell from “Miracle,” when he played iconic coach Herb Brooks and said, “Great moments are born from great opportunity.” That was all about the U.S. hockey team beating the Russians in the 1980 Olympics. Serving as the Russians in 2021? How about Penn State or Wisconsin? The Illini play the Nittany Lions and Badgers in back-to-back games in October. Beat both and a stunning rookie season becomes a possibility for Bielema.
7. End the skids against neighbors
It seems like forever since the Illini beat Iowa or Northwestern. Illinois closes the season against the dynamic duo, traveling to Iowa City on Nov. 20 and hosting the Wildcats two days after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. Any kind of success against those two will make Bielema extremely popular in C-U.
8. It’s the turnovers, stupid
During the just-completed Lovie Smith era, the one constant talking point from the coach and his defensive staff was the emphasis on takeaways. That needs to continue under new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Extra possessions will be critical for a team that will likely be an underdog in many of its games. Winning the turnover battle evens up the odds.
9. Run, run, run — and then run some more
At this moment, the strength of the team figures to be a veteran offensive line, where three starters from 2020 are set to return and a talented set of running backs. New coordinator Tony Petersen, who guided a prolific run game at Appalachian State last season, should get the ball to Chase Brown and Mike Epstein early and often. The more they run and eat clock, the less time on the field for the defense, which figures to be a weakness. Brown or Epstein should run for 1,000 yards. Perhaps both.
10. Think outside the box often
There are no rules. And low expectations. Literally, anything the new staff wants to try will be fine. Option pass from the tight end? Go for it. Onside kick to start every game? Might as well. Blitz every down? Fans will be thrilled. The program hasn’t had a winning season in a decade. Now is the time for the new staff to take chances. It may just work with the wins adding up.