Veteran Illini beat writer and 30-plus year resident of Champaign Bob Asmussen offers up 10 places to go and 10 people to know for the new Illinois football coach:
PLACES TO GO
Black Dog Smoke and Ale House
Located in downtown Champaign at one of our many old train stations, it is one of our go-to places for barbecue. Try the burnt ends.
Curtis Apple Orchard
This will be a great place for the coach to take his two young daughters. If they want something to eat or drink, there is a store, bakery and cafe. Apple products (not computers or phones) are always available.
Esquire Lounge (during ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’)
The WDWS radio show will eventually return to its longtime downtown Champaign home. Illini fans have filled the place to see coaches Lovie Smith, Brad Underwood and the late Lou Henson. And will certainly show up in droves for Bielema’s first appearance.
Jarling’s Custard Cup
Opened in the 1980s, the Kirby Avenue frozen custard shop is co-owned by former Illini coaches Ron Turner and Bruce Weber and football players Kurt Kittner and Tony Pashos. On warm nights when there isn’t a pandemic, the lines will be out the door.
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
The sprawling facility on Goodwin Street in Urbana opened in 1969. It hosts musical acts, plays, ballets and more.
The News-Gazette
The coach is always welcome at 201 Devonshire Drive. He can stop by and say hello to publisher Paul Barrett and editors Jim Rossow and Jeff D’Alessio. Please, bring the whole staff.
Papa Del’s
Need a slice at lunch? Is the team really hungry? Zip over to 1201 S. Neil for Bob Monti’s famous deep-dish pizza.
UI Ice Arena
Since the coach has spent so much time in Wisconsin, he can handle himself on skates. Another great place to bring the family for hours of fun and hot chocolate.
Virginia Theatre
Located in downtown Champaign, the Virginia turns 100 in December. It hosts musical performances, comedians, Broadway plays and movies. And it’s the annual home to Ebertfest.
Zuppke grave
The winningest coach in Illinois history, Bob Zuppke is buried at Champaign’s Mount Hope Cemetery. His tombstone is lined up with midfield at Memorial Stadium.
PEOPLE TO KNOW
Jill Alred
Current member of the Illini Quarterback Club board is a longtime Illinois athletics booster. She will likely ask the coach about re-opening Camp Rantoul in her hometown.
Sam Banks
Retiring director of the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club in Champaign and former college basketball ref spent 26 years before that as CEO of Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana.
Jayne DeLuce
Visit Champaign County CEO is go-to person for information about the high school football state championships. And you should meet her dad, longtime Voice of the Illini Jim Turpin.
Deb Feinen
Since 2015, she has been the mayor of Champaign. She is also a townie, attending Centennial High and living in the community more than 45 years. Simply put, she knows Champaign.
Peter Fox
Owner and founder of the Fox Development Group in Champaign, he’s been a part of many local projects. That fancy
I Hotel near Memorial Stadium is one of Fox’s properties around town.
Scott Hamilton
The longtime Unity High School football coach and athletic director is the dean of area coaches. He is also in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Mary Henson
Wife of Illini legend Lou Henson still lives in the house they bought when they first moved to Champaign. Mary grew up in Lanark, 35 miles from Bielema’s home in Prophetstown.
Diane Marlin
Elected to lead Urbana in 2017, she is the city’s 50th mayor. She is running for re-election in 2021. Like Bielema, she grew up on a family farm before coming to C-U to attend college.
Julie Pryde
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator has had her hands full during the pandemic. Pryde will be a huge help as Bielema deals with the continued impact from COVID-19.
Joe Stovall
Champaign Central graduate has been a State Farm Insurance Agent in town for more than 30 years. Heavily involved in the community, he seems to know anything and everything going on.