CHAMPAIGN — Even in a normal timeline, Bret Bielema would have been behind the 8-ball in adding to Illinois football’s Class of 2021 haul.
His Dec. 19 hire occurred just 46 days prior to the Feb. 3 college signing period. And three days after the early-signing window opened, during which the Illini landed 14 high school athletes who had previously committed to Lovie Smith’s staff. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic ensured Bielema and his new assistants would need to work especially hard to convince any additional prep seniors to sign with Illinois.
“We obviously couldn’t go on the road and recruit (because of NCAA dead-period rules), so everything was done through Zoom,” Bielema said Wednesday. “Reached out to some contacts that currently existed with myself as the head coach, but also with some of the coaches I brought aboard.”
The result: Enterprise (Ala.) running back Joshua McCray and South Gwinnett (Ga.) linebacker Dwayne Johnson staying true to previous verbal pledges and signing National Letters of Intent to join Illinois.
“I’ve been very excited,” Bielema said. “We have to take this time in our lives, (which) a lot of people (are) classifying as a very trying time in our life ... and I just try to maximize every angle that I can think of and be a part of and really get to where we are right now.”
McCray verbally committed to Illinois on Jan. 5. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete — with a consensus three-star ranking — amassed 1,819 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior.
Bielema utilized a working relationship with Enterprise assistant coach Jedediah Kennedy, whom Bielema met when Kennedy was overseeing the Pulaski (Wis.) High squad, to connect with McCray.
“I signed a player from (Kennedy’s) program, a guy by the name of Melvin Gordon, who was a player that played for me at Wisconsin,” said Bielema, referencing the current Denver Broncos running back. “Jed called me right away (after Bielema took over the Illini), and right away when he said, ‘Hey, I’ve got another running back I think you should take a peek at,’ it piqued my interest.”
Bielema described McCray as “a dynamic player,” who also can contribute to Illinois’ receiving, kicking and kick-return departments. And acquiring McCray’s services was a Bielema-centered project, considering his first Illini assistant wasn’t officially hired until Dec. 28.
“I was kind of a one-man band at the time — I was playing a little bit of snare drum, tambourine and tuba all at the same time to get him in a position to be here,” Bielema said. “All the stars aligned correctly, and I’m very excited about his talent.”
Johnson gave his verbal commitment to Illinois on Jan. 18. The 6-3, 215-pounder — another consensus three-star athlete — produced 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a blocked punt as a senior.
“You know what I like? I like excitement, and DJ’s excited,” Bielema said. “He’s raw. I don’t think he has any idea how good he can be.”
Bielema feels Johnson can operate as an outside linebacker, inside linebacker, “off-the-ball backer” or defensive end because of his “long, rangy, athletic” abilities.
And Bielema is willing to put McCray and Johnson in the same boat because of their on-field versatility.
“One thing I learned in the NFL is the more positions you can play effectively, the better value you bring, and we’ll do that same thing in our program,” Bielema said. “Tough teams do three things: They stop the run, they run the football and they cover kicks. Josh McCray is going to run the football and Dwayne Johnson is going to stop the run, and both of them will cover kicks.
“As long as we keep bringing people into our program that can do those things, we’ll have good results.”