CHAMPAIGN — A slight grin broke out on Bret Bielema’s face late Saturday afternoon.
With a light breeze blowing in through the majestic colonnades on the east side of Memorial Stadium — one of the 98-year-old venue’s best features — the 51-year-old Illinois football coach looked comfortable.
Which he typically does standing behind a microphone or in front of reporters answering questions.
Without delving too much into specifics at times, either.
It’s a stark contrast from predecessor Lovie Smith, who never seemed to quite open up during his five seasons in charge of the Illini. Think more like sitting in the dentist’s office, waiting for the inevitable appointment.
Bielema held court for almost 40 minutes during the team’s media day, addressing the senior class (there’s a lot of them), when he’ll release who should likely start for Illinois (about a week before the Aug. 28 season opener against Nebraska) and when his program begins full-on prep for the Cornhuskers (Wednesday).
So when asked a question about how he’s been received away from Memorial Stadium since Josh Whitman hired him almost eight months ago, Bielema provided an honest assessment.
“It’s all been positive,” he said, “but again, we haven’t lost a game yet, so everybody is really excited.”
Bielema isn’t used to losing Big Ten games. He went 37-19 in such games during his seven seasons at Wisconsin from 2006-12. The number gets bumped to 39-19 if you count his 2-0 record in Big Ten championship games.
Conversely, Illinois has won 39 Big Ten games since .... 2002. But let’s not harp on a past that has seen four of the last five Illini coaches — Ron Turner, Ron Zook, Tim Beckman and Smith — oversee the program during a winless Big Ten campaign.
Bielema doesn’t want to add his name to this ignominious list. He doesn’t have to in his debut season, when the honeymoon period is still in full effect, if he beats Nebraska 11 days from now.
Yet, at some point in the next three months, Bielema and the Illini will likely lose a game. Likely lose more than two games. Maybe three. Or four. Or five. Or worse.
After all, it’s hard to sit there and type with a straight face that Illinois will go 12-0 during the regular season, win the Big Ten championship game and find itself in the College Football Playoff. There. I just did it. Without laughing (OK, I’ll admit, I chuckled a few times).
A perfect regular season is what all college football coaches, players and fans dream about in mid-August. It’s when the impossible seems possible.
But what happens when adversity hits? Side note: Adversity is a favorite go-to word for coaches, especially ones at Illinois. Turner, Zook, Beckman, Bill Cubit and Smith have all used it in the past 25 years discussing a multitude of topics (unsettled starting quarterback situations, bad weather at training camp, scheduling spring practices at high school football stadiums in Illinois, etc.).
To be fair, sportswriters (guilty) often use it frequently, too.
Bielema touched on the “a” word Saturday, in particular discussing what the seniors have gone through playing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and then going through a coaching change this offseason.
But he made a solid, albeit cliched, point that can apply to all aspects of life.
“You just kind of go off where you were yesterday,” Bielema said. “I keep telling our guys, ‘It’s not about where we’re at. It’s where we’re going.’ These guys have taken a daily approach.
“There’s days where I think we’ve had big gains. There’s only been a few where I didn’t know if we moved forward. We just finished practice No. 12 (on Saturday). I’ll go look back at where we were after our spring game, which was practice No. 12 in the spring. I know where we are now, and I know where we were then, and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
The direction for Illinois this season can only go up after the Illini finished last in the Big Ten West last season. It’s a spot Illinois is more than familiar with, having resided there in four of the 10 seasons since the Big Ten split into divisional play a decade ago.
It’s not what Whitman wants the standard of Illinois football to be, though. It’s why he hired Bielema. To rewrite this chapter. To win games. Consistently. In the Big Ten.
If Bielema does that, especially this year? Then he — and the rest of the Illini program — will be sporting an even bigger grin than what Bielema showed Saturday.