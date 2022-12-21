CHAMPAIGN — The cost of doing football business in the Big Ten has gotten significantly more expensive in the last year.
The 10-year, $95 million deal Michigan State coach Mel Tucker signed last November dwarfed the rest of the conference when it was announced. It also jump-started the latest contract arms race.
Michigan extended Jim Harbaugh with a five-year, $36.7 million deal in February.
Then there’s new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule (eight years, $74 million) and new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell (seven years, $54.6 million). And Minnesota recently extended P.J. Fleck with a new seven-year, $42 million contract.
Big Ten football has become a big money deal.
And Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has tried to keep up since hiring Bret Bielema in December 2020 to replace Lovie Smith.
Whitman made Ryan Walters the first million-dollar coordinator at Illinois in the middle of the 2021 season. He also approved the costs involved in Bielema’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Tony Peterson and hire Barry Lunney Jr. after just one year.
Throw in sped-up turf replacement at Memorial Stadium and new helmets and pads this past offseason, and Whitman has done what he can on the Illinois football front.
The next step came Tuesday when Bielema received his own contract extension. The new six-year deal, which is pending UI Board of Trustees approval in January, will push Bielema’s initial salary to $6 million annually.
“First, thank you to Josh Whitman, our administration, Chancellor (Robert) Jones, and the Board of Trustees for their support and commitment to our football program,” Bielema said in a statement. “Thanks to our outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes, I am proud of the progress we have made in two years, and I could not be more excited about where our program is going.”
Annual raises and the opportunity to earn bonuses, including a $500,000 annual retention incentive, are also part of the framework of Bielema’s new deal. The new contract also provides for up to four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds are met, which could keep him in Champaign through the 2032 season.
Bielema is 13-11 in two seasons at Illinois with a chance to pick up a 14th win on Jan. 2 against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. It’s the best two-year start for an Illini coach since John Mackovic in 1988-89. Bielema’s five Big Ten road wins are also the most for an Illinois coach in his first two seasons since Lou Tepper in 1992-93.
Illinois’ 8-4 record this season is its best since 2007. The Illini were also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2011, stayed ranked for five consecutive weeks and climbed to No. 14 during a six-game winning streak.
Illinois was also ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history this season. The Illini’s fall from both rankings — and missed chance at the program’s first Big Ten West title — stemmed from a three-game losing streak in the final month of the season.
The Illinois defense checking in among the top 10 in the nation in 17 major statistical categories propelled this year’s success and turned Walters into Purdue’s replacement for departing head coach Jeff Brohm. Doak Walker Award finalist Chase Brown sparked the Illini offense as one of the most productive running backs in the country.
Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and finished the season as a consensus All-American. Witherspoon and Brown were among Illinois’ program record-setting 19 players to earn some level of All-Big Ten honors.
“In his first two years as head coach of the Illini, Bret Bielema has led a resurgence of Illinois football that had our team competing for a place in the Big Ten championship game and playing in a New Year’s Day bowl game,” Whitman said in a statement. “He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program. He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Illini football. Perhaps most importantly, he has brought an immediate identity to our football program and represented the University of Illinois with class, humility and confidence.
“I could not be more excited to continue partnering with Bret to elevate Illinois football into the championship-caliber program that we envision. I want to thank Bret for his leadership, trust and partnership, as well as (his wife) Jen, their girls and their family for their engagement in our community and their contributions to Illinois athletics. The future is bright.”
The future will become more clear on Wednesday when the majority of the 2023 recruiting class signs with the Illini during the first day of the early signing period. The latest class, headlined by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond four-star running back Kaden Feagin, is ranked 43rd nationally and ninth in the Big Ten, according to 247sports. Rivals has the Illini pegged 37th in the country and seventh in the Big Ten.
ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson is all for the Illini keeping Bielema around east central Illinois for the next six seasons.
“He’s made a lot of improvements,” said Jefferson, who watched Feagin rush for 1,637 yards and throw for 695 yards while accounting for 37 total touchdowns to go along with 82 tackles and two interceptions this past fall after Feagin committed to the Illini last March. “And you can see that he’s obviously molded some other coaches too and helped them further their careers.”
Jefferson said Bielema connecting with the high school coaches in the state early on in his Illinois tenure is what ultimately played a main role in securing a commitment from Feagin, who also had offers from the likes of Iowa, Notre Dame and Michigan, among others.
“It’s cool that Coach Bielema carried through on his promise to reach every school,” Jefferson said. “Coach Smith in the past had not really done that, or maybe had said he was going to but obviously we weren’t contacted. It was just really cool that a school of 300 kids in rural Illinois, no one would think a D-I kid would come from there and they actually reached out and that’s what got them this four-star recruit.”
Colin Likas contributed to this report