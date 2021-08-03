CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema last opened a college football preseason training camp in 2017, during his fifth and final campaign in charge at Arkansas.
It’s not like Bielema has been away from football in that time, coaching with the NFL’s New England Patriots and New York Giants across 2018, 2019 and 2020.
But perhaps something — anything — has changed between his last go-round with Arkansas and his first training camp foray with Illinois, which began Monday morning at Memorial Stadium after players reported to the team on Sunday.
“Football’s football,” Bielema said while standing in front of the facility between the Illini’s morning and afternoon workouts.
The one difference he highlighted between college and professional football at the preseason preparation stage?
Media involvement.
“The NFL has certain rules regarding you guys, what you have to allow media to do. College is up to the coach or up to the school, and it allows us to do things,” Bielema said. “I would love to have you sit out there and watch every snap, but the great thing is, we’re an unknown to the world of college football, especially our opponent.”
That soon will change. Specifically on Aug. 28, when Illinois welcomes Nebraska onto the Zuppke Field turf for a noon kickoff to the 2021 season.
For now, the Illini are content to keep everyone guessing about what exactly Bielema and his staff might roll out later this month.
Media are allowed to watch only 15 minutes of practice each day right now.
Super-senior linebacker Jake Hansen acknowledged “we’ve done a little 3-4 work” when discussing defensive scheme, but that isn’t breaking news. It’s been a talking point around Illinois since Bielema’s hiring last December.
“I feel like you should have some type of security in-house and not let the world know everything,” fifth-year senior cornerback Tony Adams said. “The world will see Aug. 28 when we go out there and play a great team in Nebraska. Then the cat’s out of the bag.”
Bielema and select athletes — Hansen, Adams, super-senior quarterback Brandon Peters and senior receiver Donny Navarro III — were glad to discuss general assessments of returning to work after a bit of a summertime breather.
“It’s really exciting,” said Hansen, who missed on-field participation during Illinois’ spring practices as he pulled himself from NFL draft consideration. “No one’s focused on the past. I think that was a big thing for us in the past is we were looking back instead of looking forward, and that’s something that’s a good change for us.”
Following Big Ten football media days on July 22, Bielema spent some time representing the Illini in other locales beyond Champaign-Urbana and Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the aforementioned media event.
Bielema attended the July 25 Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field and sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” He said he recently spoke with some program donors in Chicago and elsewhere.
But he also decided to forgo planned involvement in the St. Louis Cardinals’ “Illini Night” last Friday. Bielema was slated to sign autographs before a game against the Minnesota Twins.
“Because of everything that’s going on there I pulled out of that scenario, just because we were so close to camp,” said Bielema, referencing Missouri’s growing COVID-19 issues. “Didn’t want to put ourselves in harm’s way.”
On the COVID-19 front, Bielema said his team didn’t quite make it to the complete vaccination status he previously thought the Illini would achieve by the time training camp commenced.
“As of (Sunday) I believe there was 12 (individuals) that were somewhere between their first and their second shot,” Bielema said. “Actually had one guy that just got his first shot (Sunday) that went out there and tried to practice (Monday) and had a reaction. ... I do believe everybody, by the time we’re two weeks out from game day, will be vaccinated.”
Illinois is gathering Monday through Saturday this week and Monday through Saturday the following week ahead of an Aug. 14 local media day. Bielema said his plan has the Illini “practicing in the morning, we come back in the afternoon, review, and then we go in the evening, install.”
“Just kind of keep working that window really all the way up until about 10 days out from Nebraska,” Bielema said, “and then we’ll jump into game preparation.”
It didn’t seem as though there were many hiccups in Bielema’s first Illinois training camp session. Besides the vaccine side effects experienced by that one unnamed player, as well as quarterback-turned-defensive back Coran Taylor being held out of practice after arriving late — “I don’t think we’ll have any more problems,” Bielema said of Taylor’s tardiness.
“This is New Year’s Day for us,” Bielema said. “I always preach to our players and our coaches, this is the start of a new year. ... We have guys that are in (summer) classes now until this Friday, and then really after that they’re done with classes all the way until the first day of (first-semester) class. Then it’ll truly be about football.”