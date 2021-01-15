CHAMPAIGN — One of the first tasks of a new football coach is dealing with recruiting.
Bret Bielema is no exception. The majority of Illinois’ incoming class signed three days before the Illini hired Bielema on Dec. 19.
He has added one high school commitment to that class when Enterprise (Ala.) running back Josh McCray verbally pledged on Jan. 5. Three FBS transfers in linebacker C.J. Hart (North Carolina State), Chase Hayden (East Carolina) and Max Rosenthal (Michigan State) have also landed at Illinois since Bielema arrived.
But any machinations for the Class of 2022 could be hindered by the slightest hiccup in planning or hiring of assistant coaches.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on recruiting, with the Division I dead period currently in place through April 15.
And Bielema’s staff — currently numbering eight with two more openings to fill — is fired up about selling Bielema’s vision for the Illini.
“I can genuinely tell them I’m a direct reflection of what it’s like to play for an honorable, credible, smart (man) and somebody that’s going to genuinely help you to have success once football is over,” Aaron Henry said on Thursday. Illinois announced the hiring of Henry, who played under Bielema at Wisconsin from 2007 to 2011, as the new Illini defensive backs coach on Tuesday. “Bret Bielema is the real deal, and I am a living testimony of that.”
Rosenthal, a former New Trier standout who has spent the last four seasons as a fullback and tight end at Michigan State, is the most recent addition to the Illini’s 2021 roster when he verbally committed to the program on Tuesday.
Rosenthal said he was contacted via Twitter by Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller before conducting a phone call with Bielema, Miller, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and tight ends coach Ben Miller.
Rosenthal gave his verbal commitment at the end of the call, after speaking with a quartet of men who have worked at Illinois for less than a month.
“What Coach Bielema’s doing is not necessarily going with somebody he knows, but bringing in guys that maybe have a connection but are from different backgrounds,” said Ben Miller, an Illini graduate assistant in 2006 whose only tie to Bielema was through a reference from Bart Miller. “It’s pretty cool to see the guys from around the country coming from different places and different backgrounds to fill out what’s looking like a pretty good staff.”
Four of the Illini’s new assistant coaches had previously worked with Bielema: Bart Miller, Henry, defensive line coach Terrance Jamison and linebackers coach Andy Buh. Strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright also fits that category.
The others — Petersen, Ben Miller, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and running backs coach Cory Patterson — have never coached before with Bielema. As such, these assistants possess a variety of recruiting experiences. Bielema has previously said all of his assistants will recruit some portion of Illinois in addition to seeking talent beyond the state.
“We’re kind of doing it as a whole unit right now,” Henry said. “It’s a bunch of really good players out there, so we’re all just recruiting them together until Coach decides to divvy it up and put us in our specific areas.”
For his part, Henry has spent time recruiting in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, New Jersey and Louisiana, to name a few states.
“I like to think I’ve got a very bright personality,” Henry said. “So I told Coach, ‘You can drop me off in Africa, man, and I’m going to make sure I come back with some players.’”
Ben Miller spent the last 14 years on the coaching staff of his alma mater, Air Force. One of his recruiting strongholds is Ohio, which is a fair distance from the Falcons’ home base of Colorado Springs, Colo., but familiar turf for the Cleveland native.
“There’s a lot of coaches that are still there, that are still at the same school they were at 10 years ago,” Ben Miller said. “We want to hammer the state of Ohio, I know that. It’s a super easy drive to get over there. And facility-wise, you come here, we’re going to match up with anybody in the country.”
One of Bielema’s selling points will likely focus around sending players to the NFL. So far, 98 players he coached during his tenures at Wisconsin and Arkansas landed on an NFL roster.
Just as important is Bielema surrounding himself with coaches who carry a similar mindset.
Defensive end Isaiah Gay, who earlier this week announced his return for a fifth season with the Illini, said Walters discussed with him a desire to get more Illinois players into the NFL.
“You’ve got to be able to sell to them that they can play in the NFL (if they come to Illinois),” Henry said. “But some of the better guys that I’ve recruited ... it boiled down to that relationship with them and making sure that momma, making sure that daddy, making sure that that family was comfortable with you dropping them off there the next four years.”