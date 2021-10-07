CHAMPAIGN — It’s safe to say that Bret Bielema is more familiar with Wisconsin than most folks are.
The Illini (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) welcome their new head coach’s former team to Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. And by the look of it, Bielema and Co. could be getting the Badgers (1-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at the right time.
Wisconsin has lost to No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 9 Michigan the last two weeks by a combined score of 79-30, and starting quarterback Graham Mertz — who went 20 of 21 for five touchdowns and 248 passing yards in a 45-7 rout of Illinois last year in Madison, Wis. — is questionable after taking a hard hit in the loss to the Wolverines.
After bouncing back from three straight defeats with a 24-14 win over Charlotte last Saturday, Illinois is expecting a desperate Badgers side this week.
Then there’s history.
“In the Big Ten West, if you want to get to where we want to be, this team lies in the way,” Bielema said during his Wednesday night radio show at Papa Del’s in Champaign. “They’ve won this division three of the last five (years). Northwestern won the other two.”
The Badgers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two teams, with the Illini’s 24-23 victory in 2019 versus Wisconsin on James McCourt’s late field goal the lone win for Illinois in that time.
During Paul Chryst’s tenure in Madison, Wisconsin has successfully stuck to the brand of football the Badgers displayed while Bielema was in charge. Part of the reason for the Badgers’ perennial success has been the scheming of defensive coordinator Jim Leonard, who was on Bielema’s staff.
“Jimmy Leonard, the defensive coordinator, is probably one of my favorite players I ever played with,” Bielema said. “Very intelligent and very athletic, knew he’d be a good coach eventually, and he’s obviously done that as a d-coordinator.”
Wisconsin now plays a 3-4 scheme under Leonard, and Bielema knows the Badgers are elite at it. Notre Dame mustered just three rushing yards, although the Irish won 41-13 after pulling away in the fourth quarter.
“Statistics are great, (Wisconsin) is a very good football team,” Bielema said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the country against the run, but you take a game like that, where they just run for three yards, and over a four-game season, it can really skew the stats. What we have to do is think about the yards we can gain, not the ones Notre Dame didn’t.”
Like the Illini, the Badgers have more questions on offense than defense. Bielema’s team holds the slightest of statistical edges on total offense, ranking No. 98 in the FBS with 355.3 yards in five games. Wisconsin clocks in right after, at No. 99, with 352.5 yards of offense per game.
Bielema was complimentary of Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who has struggled so far this season completing 62 of 110 passes for 681 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.
“You could see why he was a very highly recruited player,” Bielema said. “He’s got a very, very quick delivery, a very accurate thrower, really can make all the throws staying in the pocket. He does well on the move.”
“Obviously the setbacks they’ve had this year have been a little bit of everything coming at him. But I think just purely as a quarterback, he’s got a very live arm.”
The Illini will be keeping a close eye on senior tight end Jake Ferguson and senior wideouts Danny Davis III and Kendric Pryor.
The trio has mustered just one touchdown so far in 2021, but Illini cornerbacks Tony Adams and Devon Witherspoon — who missed the Charlotte game with an injury — have been beaten at times, especially in one-on-one situations. Wisconsin typically plays a run-heavy scheme on offense, but Bielema knows his secondary can’t be caught in poor position.
“They’ve definitely got some good receivers. They have a couple of tight ends that are very productive, and they just present a lot of different challenges,” Bielema said. “As soon as you try to take away the run game, they’ll go in the air and try to hit you on some deep ball shots.”