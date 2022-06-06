CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema must buy into the old adage that football games are won in the trenches. The Illini's recruiting efforts indicate as much, and a trio of Sunday commitments only reinforced the emphasis being placed on the offensive and defensive lines.
Illinois' 2023 recruiting class grew to seven on Sunday with commitments from Dillard (Fla.) offensive lineman Rico Jackson, St. Rita edge rusher Pat Farrell and Frederick Douglass (Ky.) defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless. The Illini's class now ranks No. 30 in the 247Sports composite — smack dab in between Texas A&M and Alabama but still eighth in the Big Ten.
Jackson was the first to commit Sunday, giving Illinois three offensive linemen committed in the Class of 2023. The others are Wheaton St. Francis interior lineman TJ McMillen and Hun School (N.J.) tackle Zachary Aamland. Jackson is ranked as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, and he chose the Illini from among more than a dozen other offers, including Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and UCF.
Jackson was an honorable mention All-Broward County selection in 2021 by the Sun-Sentinel for classes 6A-8A. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman helped Dillard go 10-2 and reach the second round of the FHSAA Class 7A playoffs.
Farrell added to Illinois' in-state haul with his commitment. The 6-5, 235-pound outside linebacker/defensive end is the fourth in-state commitment for Illinois in the Class of 2023 along with McMillen, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin and East St. Louis linebacker Antwon Hayden. Farrell, a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, chose Illinois from a group of nearly 20 offers mostly from mid-major or FCS programs.
Farrell helped St. Rita to an 11-3 record in 2021 and a runner-up finish in Class 7A. The Mustangs lost to Wheaton North 35-6 in the state championship game in Champaign last November. Farrell had four tackles for loss, including three sacks, in the title game.
Harkless was the highest profile commitment Sunday and checks in as Illinois' second-highest ranked prospect behind Feagin. The 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman is ranked as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals and had other offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisville, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina and West Virginia.
Harkless was a Lexington All-City selection by the Lexington Herald-Leader last fall after helping Frederick Douglass go 12-2 and finish as state runners-up in the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs.