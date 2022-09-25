Bielema's return to Wisconsin: ‘This is about the University of Illinois’
Bret Bielema returns to the scene of the climb.
This Saturday, Bielema makes his first appearance at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium ... as the opposing coach.
It’s the place where he built his reputation, averaging almost 10 wins during seven seasons and qualifying for seven bowl games.
Bielema could have likely stayed there forever, but he didn’t. Instead, he took a shot at coaching Arkansas in the powerful SEC after the 2012 season and failed. If it had worked out with the Razorbacks, Bielema wouldn’t have been an option for Illinois.
When Josh Whitman pursued Bielema after the 2020 season, it was in large part because of what he had done in Madison, where Bielema kept the ball rolling as successor to legend Barry Alvarez.
Now, Bielema is going back for the first time. Has he thought about it?
“Obviously, there’s a lot of history,” Bielema said late Thursday night at Memorial Stadium following the Illini’s 31-0 win against Chattanooga. “I always tell our players, ‘I’ve never met a successful man that isn’t proud of where he came from.
“I’m actually from Illinois. I coached and played at Iowa. I went to Kansas State for a little bit and spent a big part of my career as a Wisconsin coach. I’m very proud of what I accomplished there, but none of those accomplishments are going to help us next Saturday.”
Bielema maintains strong ties to Wisconsin and has close relationships with current Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and Alvarez.
“I have a lot of great people I am close with to this day,” Bielema said. “I consider Paul a very good friend. Jimmy Leonhard was the first player I ever visited with at the University of Wisconsin. Coach Alvarez said, ‘If you get Jimmy, you’re going to get them all.’ My wife and I got married there. You can’t get any more special than that. That’s all part of things pertaining to me.”
Bielema isn’t at Wisconsin anymore, which he seems determined to point out. He hasn’t been for a decade, either.
“This is about the University of Illinois,” Bielema said. “Other than the fact that everybody else is going to make a big deal of it. I had different TV organizations and people reach out and people want to do a special on my return. I turned them all away because I want this to be about the University of Illinois going to Wisconsin.”
Welcome mat
Oh, about the Alvarez-Bielema relationship. Rumors are out there that the two don’t get along. That there is a rift.
Alvarez dispelled that idea during a phone interview with me on Friday.
“He did a very good job here,” Alvarez said. “For me to retire at that time, I had to make sure I was comfortable with somebody I was putting in to replace myself. I had confidence in Bret.”
Alvarez said he was “surprised” when Bielema left in December 2012 for Arkansas.
“I think Bret, if he had it to do all over again, he would probably do it a different way,” Alvarez said. “There’s no reason rehashing that. We buried the hatchet.
“There’s no resentment. Obviously, I was upset as close as we were just to be told, ‘I’m leaving. I’ve already accepted the job.’”
Water under the bridge. Want proof that Alvarez is all good with Bielema?
“Hell, I was the one that recommended him to Josh,” Alvarez said. “Josh called me about someone else. Bret had just called me and asked if I knew Josh, if I could mention his name for the job. I swear it wasn’t 30 seconds when I hung up from him and Josh called.
“He asked me about someone else and I told him, ‘If that person doesn’t work out, the person you need to go visit is Bret.’ I talked to him about Bret and the fact that he was very interested in the job. One thing leads to another. I care about the Big Ten. They were looking for a coach, and I thought he’d be the best guy for the job.”
Through one-plus season for Bielema at Illinois, Alvarez has seen nothing to change his opinion. Illinois is 8-8 so far in Bielema’s tenure.
“I think Bret knows how to win in the Big Ten. He knows how to recruit,” Alvarez said. “There’s no reason he won’t be very successful.”
When Bielema took control at Illinois, a return to Wisconsin was inevitable. It just happens to be Saturday.
“In this business, things move, things change,” Alvarez said. “I’m happy for Bret that he’s at Illinois and back in the league.”
Alvarez said Bielema and Bielema’s wife, Jen, will be active in Champaign-Urbana.
“The people in the community will get to know them and appreciate then,” Alvarez said. “He’ll embrace the University of Illinois and the community. I always felt that was very important.”
Retired as Wisconsin AD now, Alvarez works as an advisor to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, dealing with football matters.
He still has a chance to watch the Badgers at home and plans to be at the Illinois game on Saturday. But he won’t likely visit with Bielema.
“I stay away from the field,” Alvarez said. “I’ll go sit up in the suite and enjoy the game.”
The two talked last week, and they see each other on occasion.
“Bret and I were very close,” Alvarez said. “He only lived a few blocks from me (in Wisconsin). We spent a lot of time together.”
They took weekly walks the year before Bielema became the head coach.
“I was getting him ready to be a head coach, talking about the decisions I made and why I made them,” Alvarez said.
The walks continued after Bielema took over in 2006.
“We just had a great relationship,” Alvarez said.
Unwelcome mat
Alvarez is on Bielema’s side now. But the Wisconsin fans ... not so much.
Have you heard the stuff they say to opposing teams? None of it is fit for a family newspaper.
“Bret is definitely going to get some boos, but any animosity will be limited to the stands,” said Colten Bartholomew, who covers the Badgers for The Wisconsin State Journal.
Alvarez understands the Wisconsin fans and their loyalty.
“They’ll cheer our players,” Alvarez said. “I’m sure there are some with animosity toward Bret, but they aren’t going to get into the game. It’s not going to be about the visiting coach.”
Alvarez nailed it. Home fans generally want to distract the opponent. Shouting at the coach wearing a headset on the sidelines won’t help.
Low-key approach
On Thursday night, after their shutout win against Chattanooga, the Illinois players could officially turn the page and look at the next opponent.
I asked several Illini about Bielema going against his old school. They weren’t about to make any predictions or say anything to fire up the Badgers.
“It’s just another Big Ten game,” wide receiver Pat Bryant said. “In order to do what we want to do, we’ve got to beat the next opponent.”
“I think he’ll obviously be excited for it,” center Alex Pihlstrom said. “I think we’re excited with him, especially going to Madison and such a unique situation and unique environment.”
“It’s a Big Ten game, second one of the season,” receiver Isaiah Williams said. “I wouldn’t say it’s anything special. It’s just another game, another opportunity to show what we can do and just another opportunity to get better.”
Defensive linemen Johnny Newton recognizes the significance for Bielema.
“We know how important this is to Coach,” Newton said. “We want to win the game as much as he does. It will be a really big game for him, emotions are running wild. If we can win this game for Coach, that will be really big for us as a whole team.”
Bielema isn’t the only member of the Illinois staff going back to Wisconsin.
Defensive backs coach Aaron Henry played for Bielema with the Badgers from 2007-11, earning All-Big Ten honors.
This will be his first trip back to Madison for a game since he completed his playing career.
“It won’t be weird for me,” Henry said. “That place is part of my life, part of my history. It was home for me at one point in time. It will probably be weird going into the visiting locker room.”
What does Henry think it will be like for his boss?
“He had a lot of success there,” Henry said. “I’m sure momentarily, he’ll probably take it all in.
“He won’t make a big deal out of it, at all.”
